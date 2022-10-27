The fans, at least the most loyal ones, continue to support Pordenone even in Lignano. However, more than 200 km round trip in 4 days to witness the challenges with Trento and FeralpiSalò made themselves heard.

“We are there, but we can’t wait to return to our territory,” said Stefano Ponticiello, the president of the Pn Neroverde 2020. He, like so many others, will soon be satisfied. Because today, during the council session, the Municipality of Fontanafredda will approve the modernization project of the Tognon stadium.

“And in the first ten days of November the works will begin” assured the mayor Michele Pegolo, who added: “At the end of January we are waiting for Pordenone for its league matches”.

PROGRESS

The stadium theme inevitably remains at the center of the debates of the fans of the green lizards, who since the summer of 2019 find themselves deprived of what they consider home.

Having ascertained that Bottecchia belongs to the album of memories, and that the dream of the plant in the city remains so for the moment, the hopes are linked to Fontanafredda and Tognon.

And at this point, given the declarations of the mayor, it can be said that the road seems to be going downhill towards the return to the Destra Tagliamento. «On Thursday 27 October we will give the green light in the council – underlined Pegolo -. We are in line with the times and with what we set out to do.

There may be a problem related to the supply of the boiler, but we will try to solve it. After the approval of the restructuring project of the plant, we will move on to “doing” ».

This is a moment that awaits not only Pordenone, but also Fontanafredda. “We hope that the match against Tolmezzo, scheduled for Sunday at Tognon, will be the last one we will play in our stadium – said the Rossoneri president Luca Muranella -. For the meetings of November 13 with SaroneCaneva and November 20 with Casarsa we count on being already at Bottecchia.

We are in contact with the Amici della Pista, the company that manages the velodrome and the entire Pordenone facility. Now we await a communication from the Municipality of Fontanafredda, which I think will arrive shortly: we would like to inform the family of our 270 members ».

Everything seems to be going in the right direction, therefore, with Pordenone confirming that it is working closely with the Pegolo council.

«We are in full harmony with the administration of Fontanafredda – confirmed the general manager of the lizards Lucia Buna -. The foundations have been laid, we await the start of the works and the subsequent passage to the Tognon, which we too have been told will take place at the end of January ».

COUNTDOWN

It is clear that, when it comes to public works, a delay cannot be ruled out. However, it is worth being confident, as no slowdowns have been found so far.

«I am aware of the fans’ desire to return to follow the team close to home – added Buna – but I ask everyone to be patient and continue to support the neroverdi in Lignano.

Pordenone needs its fans ». With the move to Fontanafredda, the ultras, the Supporters and Bandoleros groups will also meet again, who have chosen to boycott Teghil and wait for the lizards to return to the Destra Tagliamento before returning to the stadium for home matches.

And if Di Carlo’s players were then to win promotion to Serie B? Is another transfer to Lignano planned? “We will see along the way” – concluded the general director of Pordenone -. One step at a time, even if staying at Tognon cannot be ruled out thanks to an exemption from the Federation ».