The final sprint for the winter title starts: 270′ at the end of the first round and Pordenone wants to defend their leadership, less firm than a week ago given that the advantage over their pursuers has reduced from 5 to just 1 point.

To confirm yourself at the top of Group A of Serie C, all that remains is to win today on the synthetic of Pro Vercelli, a team coached by the former coach of the green lizards Massimo Paci, in the past player of the current green lizard coach Domenico Di Carlo (in Parma in 2007) .

The Piedmontese occupy a mid-table position, they are returning from three useful results in a row, but the Friulians have to think about changing gear after two draws in a row. In particular the last one, disappointing, with Pro Patria should be put behind us.

In the match, some players seemed tired and for this reason, today, some changes are expected in the starting lineup.

The main suspects to play from 1′ are Bassoli (for Pirrello), Biondi (for Pinato), Giorico (for Burrai) and Piscopo (for Dubickas). Deli is also available, but he’s more likely to go into the second half.

«There will be some changes, however I am convinced whoever plays will do a great performance – said the coach -. We are all owners. We want to make up for the points lost with Pro Patria and we aim to do so through our game.

Pro Vercelli is an excellent team, organized, with an important striker for the category like Comi for the category on the front line. More attention is needed: we talked about it together with the boys and we are convinced that we need to correct this aspect.

We are angry about the two points lost against Pro Patria and we need to transform this feeling in a positive way on the pitch”. On the other hand it is clear that whoever comes out of the starting eleven will be able to enter the match in progress and have his say.

Seeing the match a few days ago with Pro Patria, Di Carlo too – a coach who, as we have seen, does not like turnover – is convinced that the group needs fresh forces today in Vercelli.

In all probability confirmed Candellone, Pinato, Ajeti and the two flankers Bruscagin and Ingrosso. Still absent Negro, Andreoni, Magnaghi and Benedetti. Possible a chance in the second half also for Palombi.

Pordenone is aiming for victory to appear next week in the match against Vicenza in the leader position. It will be the highlight of the final sprint and the whole group wants to get there in the best possible conditions.

By the way, the pre-sale of tickets is active: many fans are expected, especially from the red and white side, whose environment is thrilling.