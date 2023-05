The Portland Trail Blazers were among the winners of the 2023 Lottery, moving up to the third overall pick in the upcoming Draft. The Blazers could exploit this fortune to improve the roster, but not by choosing a prospect: according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, the expectation is that Portland can put their pick on the market to get a level player to work alongside Damian Lillard. which continues to remain the linchpin of the Blazers’ future plans.