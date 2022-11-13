[Netease Sports News on the 13th]In the 16th round of the Premier League, Chelsea played at St James’ Park away against Newcastle United. In the first half, Newcastle besieged Chelsea but failed to score, and the two teams were 0-0 at halftime. In the second half, Almiron assisted Willock to volley and scored, Newcastle beat Chelsea 1-0 at home with this goal. Chelsea’s 3-game losing streak in the league, 5 consecutive games without a win, ranked eighth. After winning, Newcastle is unbeaten in 10 games in all competitions, and has won 5 consecutive league games recently, ranking third, only 2 points away from Manchester City, who lost this round. Newcastle are third in the standings and Chelsea are seventh. Compared with the last round of the league, Chelsea has adjusted several positions in this game. Mendy stood in front of the goal, Azpilicueta Chaloba and Coulibaly formed the three central defenders. The 18-year-old Lewis Hall made his Premier League debut, and he and Cheek flanked on both sides. The midfielder Jorginho partnered with Kovacic, and the offensive line Broja started suddenly, with Mount and Gallagher behind him.

Newcastle (433): 22-Pope/2-Tripier, 4-Portman (87’13-Target), 5-Schel, 33-Dan-Byrne/36-Longstaff, 39 – Guimaraes, 28 – Willock (84’23 – Murphy) / 24 – Almiron, 20 – Chris Wood (76’9 – Wilson), 7 – Joelinton.

Chelsea (3421): 16-Mendy/28-Aspilicueta (46’10-Pulisic), 14-Chaloba, 26-Coulibaly/12-Cheek (7’6- Thiago Silva), 5-Jorginho, 8-Kovacic, 67-Lewis-Hall (73’32-Cucurella)/23-Gallagher, 19- Mount (73’22-Ziyech)/18-Broja (73’29-Haverts).