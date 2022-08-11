Home Sports Prestigious success for Erica Piatti in the Czech Republic From 11th the Europeans
Sports

Prestigious success for Erica Piatti in the Czech Republic From 11th the Europeans

by admin
Prestigious success for Erica Piatti in the Czech Republic From 11th the Europeans

IVREA

The last two stages of the Eca Junior Cup took place in Slovakia, more precisely in Bratislava. Also present were some Ivrea athletes. The most significant result was that of Erica Piatti, who at the end of the two days won the K1 Senior open.

Let’s go in order. The best results of the test on Saturday 6 August were obtained by Matteo Pistoni and Erica Piatti herself, who finished fourth in the respective K1 open categories, Senior category not in competition for the Eca Cup, reserved for Under 18 and Under 16 athletes.

Also in the K1 open Tommaso Panico arrived 18th on Saturday, Ludovico Cuignon twenty-first and Simone Bernard twenty-ninth.

Among the Under 18 Giacomo Capirone is ninth in C1 and Lorenzo Cardini twentieth in K1, finally Nicola Pistoni is classified eleventh among K1 Under 16.

The final classification, as usual, takes into account the sum of the results of the two days of competition. Thus Erica Piatti managed to take the overall victory in her category. In the final also Tommaso Panico eighth and Nicola Pistoni eleventh in K1 Under 16. Giacomo Capirone stopped in qualifying in C1 Under 18, Lorenzo Cardini and Lorenzo Spertino in K1 Under 18.

The next prestigious engagement, for the Ivrea players called up for the Junior National team, is the European championship that will be held in the next few days, from 11 to 14 August in the Czech Republic in Ceske Budejovice. In the race Lucia and Michele Pistoni in K1, Elio Maiutto and Simone Marchegiano in C1.

See also  News | Eighth Gold! Gu Ailing wins gold in freestyle skiing women's U-shaped field skills-Western Net (Shaanxi News Net)

In the meantime, the activity of the Epoedian club is now aimed at the very young people of the Start-up Center for sport with an internship to approach the moving water on the French channel of St. Pierre de Bouef, near Lyon, while for the athletes of the agonistic groups and pre-competitive preparation is aimed at the Italian Junior, Junior and Absolute Championships scheduled for September. –

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

Williams announces “I dedicate myself to family” retreat

Europeans, Matteazzi and the bronze medal in the...

European swimming: first gold goes to Ukraine in...

Haina Duofang is coming to Japan and the...

European artistic gymnastics, D’Amato gold, May of bronze

Williams announces “I dedicate myself to family” retreat

Ivrea-Mombarone It is a historical record

Lecce, Colombo charges the environment: “Inter? I hope...

The Hills Race dragster challenge at the airport...

Here we go!Romano:Verona striker Simeone Jr. will join...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy