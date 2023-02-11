news-txt”>

The verdict seemed to have already been written and, apart from the score, the result did not bring any surprises in the final of the club world championship in Rabat between Real Madrid and the Saudi team of Al Hilal. Carlo Ancelotti’s team scored five goals to three, as many as the victories in the FIFA-branded tournament that pits the winning teams of the major cups of their respective continents against each other. The Madrilenos have won each of the five finals played, while Ancelotti, who has reached three victories, brings the number of trophies won as a coach to 24. “We are very happy – commented the Italian manager hotly -. For the eighth time (including the Intercontinental Cup, ed) Real Madrid are world champions. It was a good match, with a lot of quality in attack. Vinicius and Valverde with two goals, Benzema… We fielded skill and quality”.

The Spanish team, winners of the Champions League, had too many attacking qualities to be undermined by their opponentsthe. The 5-3 victory at the ‘Prince Moulay Abdellah’ stadium ensured their second trophy of the season after the European Super Cup in August and a not-too-happy boost of confidence in the league, where they are eight points behind leaders Barcelona. Karim Benzema kicked off Real’s symphony, returning to the starting line-up after missing the semi-final against Egyptian side Al Ahly due to a minor injury. The Frenchman assisted Vinicius for the opening goal, then Valverde doubled the lead before the ex-Porto Marega striker halved the lead. In the second half, the Spaniards decided to close the accounts and Vinicius returned the favor to Benzema, scoring from close range, then the 4-1 came again with Valverde. It seemed over but the Argentinian Vietto put some suspense back into the match, which was immediately canceled out by Vinicius’ second goal. Again Vietto, in the final, fixed the result. In the third-place match, Flamengo beat Al Ahly 4-2.