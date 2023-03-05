Home Sports Renewal of Di Maria, Calvo before Roma-Juve: “We are confident, with the lights off”
Renewal of Di Maria, Calvo before Roma-Juve: "We are confident, with the lights off"

Renewal of Di Maria, Calvo before Roma-Juve: “We are confident, with the lights off”

On contract renewal Angel DiMaria the Juventus she is “confident”. The Juventus Chief Football Officer said so in the pre-match of Roma-Juventus, Francesco Calvo: “Di Maria it is he is certainly a technical and locker room leader: we want to keep the important players with usas happened with Danilo. We are talking to him, with the lights off, we are confident”. The Argentine, world champion in Qatar, arrived on a free transfer last July and signed a contract with Juventus until June 30, 2023. He has never hidden his intention to end his career in Argentina, at Rosario Central . Just as Juventus does not hide the desire to keep him in Turin next season as well.

Calvo: “Arrears of Dybala? The documents to the lawyers”

Always in the pre di Roma-Juvehe CFO Francesco Calvo also spoke on the matter Dybalaopponent of the evening on the field: “Paulo it was important to Juve for seven seasons: today he’s at Roma, we look to the future of our team. The question of compensation advanced by Dybala? The minutes are in the hands of our lawyers, none of these acts has been reviewed by a judge. I’m surprised how deeds of a process that has yet to begin are published in the media. We can’t add anything else.”

