On contract renewal Angel DiMaria the Juventus she is “confident”. The Juventus Chief Football Officer said so in the pre-match of Roma-Juventus, Francesco Calvo: “Di Maria it is he is certainly a technical and locker room leader: we want to keep the important players with usas happened with Danilo. We are talking to him, with the lights off, we are confident”. The Argentine, world champion in Qatar, arrived on a free transfer last July and signed a contract with Juventus until June 30, 2023. He has never hidden his intention to end his career in Argentina, at Rosario Central . Just as Juventus does not hide the desire to keep him in Turin next season as well.