Riot Games Rumored to Add Third International Event to League of Legends in 2024, According to Foreign Media

The main contents of today’s e-sports headlines are:

In a recent podcast video, MonteCristo, the commentator for the outer division, broke the news about the League of Legends e-sports event: Fist Games may add a third international event to the League of Legends e-sports event in 2024.

The main reason is that audiences like to watch cross-regional confrontations, and Riot Games also intends to add a third international event to continue to increase ratings for League of Legends e-sports events. At present, Riot has two international competitions: MSI and S competition.

South Africa’s Competition Tribunal recently said it had “unconditionally approved” Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The tribunal said the reasons for its decision would be published in due course.

The proposed acquisition has been approved by nearly 40 global regulators. Regulators in China and the European Commission both backed the deal in May. However, the U.K. and U.S. remain a conundrum for Microsoft. In April, Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority said it would block the $69 billion deal due to concerns about its impact on the nascent cloud gaming market.

Microsoft has formally appealed against the Competition and Markets Authority’s decision, which it says is unfavorable to the UK. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has also filed a lawsuit seeking to block the proposed acquisition on antitrust grounds.

Last night, the China E-sports National Training Team updated the Asian Games League of Legends project list. The top laner 369 and the bottom lane JKL withdrew due to personal reasons, while the jungler Xun and the bottom lane ELK participated.

Relevant units and individuals:

On June 30, 2023, after the announcement of the list of coaches and athletes for the Hangzhou Asian Games e-sports event, League of Legends athletes Bai Jiahao and Yu Wenbo filed an application to withdraw from the Hangzhou Asian Games e-sports national training team due to personal reasons.

According to the requirements of the “Hangzhou Asian Games E-sports National Team Selection Plan” and “Hangzhou Asian Games E-sports Participants Recommendation Plan”, the coaching staff and relevant copyright owners put forward suggestions for replacement according to the order of preference, and the relevant situation is now publicized.

1. Announcement list:

League of Legends Project:

Replacement athletes: Peng Lixun, Zhao Jiahao

2. Publicity time: July 4, 2023 to July 10, 2023 (5 working days).

3. During the publicity period, if there is any objection, it can be reported to the Sports Information Center of the General Administration of Sport of China by telephone, fax or email. If the problem is reported in the name of an individual, real-name reporting is required. The reported situation must be factual, objective and fair. For those who deliberately fabricate facts and falsely accuse the public, once verified, the relevant responsible person or parties will be severely dealt with depending on the severity of the circumstances.

Tel: 010-87183053

Fax: 010-87182281

E-mail: [email protected]

