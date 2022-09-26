PAVIA

Riso Scotti wins the second consecutive friendly, beating Aurora Desio 80 – 75 at the Siziano sports hall (Epifani 4, Bedini 2, Potì 23, Coviello 15, Mazzotti, Abega 10, De Gregori 14, Cocco 3, Giampieri 9).

«When we raced we put them in difficulty, while we struggled in defense – comments the manager from Pavia Nicola Ceriana – the victory is important for morale. It was a good match, even if we are a little behind, we need to train and have confidence ».

The Pavia team shows important steps forward in view of the debut in the league next Sunday in Livorno. Directed by Epifani he shows greater confidence and after the start with cold hands, Pavia begins to grind the game and points, so much so that when Coviello puts in two consecutive triples he flies ahead (14 – 11, 8 ‘). Bedini and Cocco for De Gregori and Coviello, for the Brianza first minutes of the field to Giarelli. The draw is the work of a triple from Potì and a good reading by Abega on the defensive change (21-16, 10 ‘). The restart is lethal for Pavia, with Desio placing a partial 0 – 7 in 2 ‘(21 – 23, – 16 in 5’, 27 – 32, 15 ‘). Giampieri, Abega and Potì are the protagonists of the recovery of Pavia, which is worth the overtaking on the siren of the second quarter (43 – 42, 20 ‘).

The defenses grow, Desio, led by an excellent Maspero, puts his hands on the Pavesi who, instead of playing the same way, suffers and is overcome (57 – 60, 30 ‘). The answer is in the hands of the shooter Potì and so is the counter-pass (63 – 60, 32 ‘). Coviello climbs into the chair and invents five points with great confidence (71 – 67, 35 ‘). The ending is point to point. Two free from De Gregori for 76-72, but Desio responds with a triple from eight meters. Potì from the line is not wrong then De Gregori puts the seal on the victory of Scotti.

Blitz of Vigevano

The last friendly match ends 63-66 in favor of Elachem Vigevano, before next Sunday’s debut in the league against Varese at PalaBasletta. The ducals face away in the test match Lumezzane, a team with great experience in Serie B. Vigevano must rely on the historic group composed of Rossi and Mercante, joined by Benites, Lollo D’Alessandro and Broglia, because the external Peroni and Laudoni are still unavailable. It is also up to the youngsters to withstand the impact of their opponents in the last pre-season challenge. In the first period, Vigevano is detached from the opponents who trace the furrow closing on 19-12 and the same do in the second period (19-13). However, the yellow and blue team reacts well in the third fraction and with a mini-partial for the first time in the lead, as the ducals place a 15-20, which is the prelude to the 10-21 of the last quarter with which they manage to overtake the opponents. Thus ends a bumpy pre-season for the ducals, who after the start with a bang (and a full team) in the derby with Pavia in the Supercoppa (match won largely 78-50), failed to shine, mainly due to the injury of the one who is one of the most anticipated players, namely Laudoni.

But it is not so much the defeats, however irrelevant, as the delays in the preparation that have been recorded that weigh. Positive note for the two unders in the summer, Stautmanis and Ragagnin, who have shown their quality in this first part of the season and therefore bode well. –

Maurizio Scorbati

Andrea Ballone