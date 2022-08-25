Tonight the altocanavesani against Corio, also the orange players on the field To check the progress after the initial training: it will be immediately show

IVREA

Rivarolese and Ivrea will face each other already at the first promotion championship, Sunday 11 September: this evening both will make their first seasonal outing.

The two coaches, Manuel Lami della Rivarolese and Giampaolo Tosoni of Ivrea will want to verify the progress made in these first days of training: the rivarolese grenades will face Corio, a First category team at 8 pm at the synthetic Grande Torino of Rivarolo Canavese, while at Domenico Accotto di Albiano, at 7.30 pm, the orange will face off against Vischese, another team that will take part in the next First Category championship.

The two technicians are satisfied with these first days of work, as Lami explains: «We resumed training last Wednesday, August 17th, then we also trained on Thursday, Friday, then Saturday and Sunday double session, morning and afternoon. This week we trained on both Monday and Tuesday – says Lami -. We worked a lot on the physical aspect and started introducing some tactical concepts, which I hope to catch a glimpse of right from the first friendly match on Wednesday with Corio », says Lami.

The same work program also for Ivrea, which however resumed work from Thursday 18th, as explained by mister Tosoni: “We worked well in these first days of training, carried out at the Gino Pistoni antistage, we hope our home is already from after the first matches of the season – Tosoni says -. Wednesday we will have the first seasonal match against Vischese and I will want to give minutes to all the boys, to evaluate their physical and technical growth, in view of the first official match of the season, Sunday 4 September with Colleretto in the Italian Cup ».

Tosoni is also satisfied with the general enthusiasm that has been created within the team among young people and experts, as he says: “Both the new ones, and those who were already present last year, were very good at already having enthusiasm and desire to return to the pitch. Since the first training sessions we have introduced the ball – Tosoni continues – because our goal is to want to play a proactive football, with the control of the ball, whether you are able to play with the phrasing horizontally to enlarge the opponents’ shirts, than in verticalising the offensive action. Against Vischese Cervato will certainly be missing in midfield, still out due to injury, while the new signing Xhelal Xhumaqi in defense could be seen, at least for a piece of the game, who joined us only on Monday: in his legs he has just two training sessions and will have to integrate as ever before with the rest of the team ». Rivarolese and Ivrea after tonight’s match, will be engaged again in friendly tests on Sunday 28: at 10.30 the Rivarolese will face, again in front of a friendly public, the Strambinese 1924 of the former Gillone and Giacoletto, while Ivrea will see it in the fifth edition of the Francesco Foti memorial in Albiano d’Ivrea against Agliè Valle Sacra and Trino, clubs of First category and Excellence respectively. –

Loris Ponsetto