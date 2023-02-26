Home Sports Rockets, new rumors about the return of James Harden
Sports

Rockets, new rumors about the return of James Harden

by admin
Rockets, new rumors about the return of James Harden

Two months after the last time, there is talk of the possible return of James Harden to the Houston Rockets.

In a recent podcast ESPN’s Windhorst and MacMahon analyzed the situation.

“I think it’s one of those stories that gets talked about less than it should…Probably because the 76ers are playing well. But the Rockets believe in the possibility of bringing the player back to Texas, who also spends a lot of time in Houston. Even in the Rockets facilities… Harden himself did not deny the rumor, he only said he did not know where it came from… ”.

In the next offseason Houston will have a lot of salary space available, GM Rafael Stone has guaranteed on several occasions that he will try in every way to improve the roster.

The 76ers are third in the East with 39 wins in 58 games.

See also  Canada won the third ATP Cup championship-Xianning.com

You may also like

Duplantis sets new pole vault world record at...

Yaroslav Amosov on fighting Russia, defending Ukraine and...

Cool snow life enjoys spring snow Yabuli Spring...

the prodigy Armand Duplantis takes off for a...

6 effective ways to disconnect with the mind

Austrian Schwarz won the SP giant slalom in...

IBSA Next Gen Cup 2022/23, all the hypotheses...

Breakdance’s first stop in the Olympic Points Tournament...

Alpine skiing: Black celebrates the first RTL victory

Osimhen, goals in 8 consecutive Serie A matches:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy