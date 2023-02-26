Two months after the last time, there is talk of the possible return of James Harden to the Houston Rockets.

In a recent podcast ESPN’s Windhorst and MacMahon analyzed the situation.

“I think it’s one of those stories that gets talked about less than it should…Probably because the 76ers are playing well. But the Rockets believe in the possibility of bringing the player back to Texas, who also spends a lot of time in Houston. Even in the Rockets facilities… Harden himself did not deny the rumor, he only said he did not know where it came from… ”.

In the next offseason Houston will have a lot of salary space available, GM Rafael Stone has guaranteed on several occasions that he will try in every way to improve the roster.

The 76ers are third in the East with 39 wins in 58 games.