Luo Ti:Paredes’ total transfer fee will be about 15 million Ozakaria may still leave Juventus

Live it on August 28th, according to a report from “Rome Sports“, the total transfer fee of Paredes to Juventus will be 15 million euros. Zakaria could still leave Juventus.

According to reports, Juventus is very close to signing Paredes, the transfer method will be loan + forced buyout, and the total transfer fee will be around 15 million euros. Juventus has basically reached an agreement with Paredes, and the parties are sorting out the details.

At left-back, Juventus will look to make signings if there is a suitable target.

In terms of player sales, Juventus are still trying to find a new home for Arthur. Monza has not given up on the introduction of Rovira, and almost half of the Serie A teams want to introduce Facioli.

Zakaria could still leave Juventus, although Zakaria’s agent has so far stated that the player will stay.

