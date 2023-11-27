Rusty-Jake Rodriguez storms to the World Cup

Rusty-Jake Rodriguez jumped on the bandwagon for the Darts World Championship at the last moment on Monday and was the only Austrian. However, Mensur Suljovic and Rusty-Jake’s brother Rowby-John Rodriguez missed participation in the traditional tournament in London’s Alexandra Palace over Christmas and New Year.

The 23-year-old Viennese confidently won one of the last four World Cup tickets at the qualifying tournament in Barnsley (ENG). In the “final” for participation in the World Cup, Rodriguez (PDC 89th) defeated the Englishman George Killington 7-1 and scored an average of 107 points. In doing so, Rodriguez prevented no Austrians from being represented at the World Cup for the first time since the 2012/13 title fights.

The 2023/24 Paddy Power World Darts Championship field is now confirmed! Florian Hempel, Darren Webster, Boris Krcmar and Rusty-Jake Rodriguez have won through Monday’s Tour Card Holder Qualifier in Barnsley to seal their spots at Ally Pally! 👉 pic.twitter.com/JEJPrNCPS3 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) 27. November 2023

Rusty-Jake wirft Suljovic raus

Before that, in his group game he also defeated Suljovic in an even duel 6:4. Rodriguez also celebrated 6:3 successes against the Englishmen Aaron Monk and Josh Payne. Rowby-John Rodriguez, on the other hand, narrowly failed in his opening game against the Dutchman Jimmy Hendriks and even missed several match darts after catching up after being 2:5 behind.

For Rusty-Jake Rodriguez, participation in the World Cup is still essential in the fight to retain his professional tour eligibility. The Austrian will face the Scotsman Cameron Menzies in the first round of the “Ally Pally” from December 15th, according to the draw made by darts icon Phil Taylor on Monday evening. Should Rodriguez get past the first hurdle, he would face No. 11 seed Dave Chisnall in round two.

Darts World Cup 2024

First Round (“Best of five” sets): Kevin Doets (NED) Stowe Buntz (USA) Mike De Decker (BEL) Dragutin Horvat (GER) Niels Zonneveld (NED) Darren Webster (ENG) William O’Connor (IRL) Bhav Patel (IND) Mario Vandenbogaerde (BEL) Thibault Tricole (FRA) Ritchie Edhouse (ENG) Jeffrey de Graaf (SWE) Steve Lennon (IRL) Owen Bates (ENG) Jamie Hughes (ENG) David Cameron (CAN) Jim Williams (WAL) ) Norman Madhoo (GUY) Radek Szaganski (POL) Marko Kantele (FIN) Matt Campbell (CAN) Lourence Ilagan (PHI) Christian Kist (NED) Luke Littler (ENG) Connor Scutt (ENG) Krzysztof Kciuk (POL) Mickey Mansell (NIR ) Zong Xiao Chen (CHN) Keegan Brown (ENG) Boris Krcmar (CRO) Simon Whitlock (AUS) Paolo Nebrida (PHI) Keane Barry (IRL) Reynaldo Rivera (PHI) Richard Veenstra (NED) Ben Robb (NZL) Dylan Slevin ( IRL) Florian Hempel (GER) Ryan Joyce (ENG) Alex Spellman (USA) Scott Williams (ENG) Haruki Muramatsu (JPN) Jermaine Wattimena (NED) Fallon Sherrock (ENG) Martin Lukeman (ENG) Haupai Puha (NZL) Luke Woodhouse ( ENG) Berry van Peer (NED) Lee Evans (ENG) Sandro Eric Sosing (PHI) Ricardo Pietreczko (GER) Mikuru Suzuki (JPN) Jules van Dongen (USA) Darren Penhall (AUS) Ian White (ENG) Tomoya Goto (JPN) Ricky Evans (ENG) Simon Adams (RSA) Steve Beaton (ENG) Wessel Nijman (NED) Cameron Menzies (SCO)

Rusty-Jake Rodriguez (AUT) Gian van Veen (NED) Man Lok Leung (HKG) Second round (“Best of five” sets): Michael Smith (ENG/1) Doets (NED)/ Buntz (USA) Madars Razma (LAT/32) De Decker (BEL) / Horvat (GER) Ross Smith (ENG/16) Zonneveld (NED) / Darren Webster (ENG) Chris Dobey (ENG/17) O’Connor (IRL) / Patel (IND) Rob Cross (ENG/ 8) Vandenbogaerde (BEL) / Tricole (FRA) Jose de Sousa (POR/25) Edhouse (ENG) / De Graaf (SWE) Jonny Clayton (WAL/9) Lennon (IRL) / Bates (ENG) Krzysztof Ratajski (POL/ 24) Hughes (ENG) / Cameron (CAN) Peter Wright (SCO/4) J. Williams (WAL) / Madhoo (GUY) Raymond von Barneveld (NED/29) Szaganski (POL) / Kantele (FIN) James Wade (ENG /13) Campbell (CAN) / Ilagan (PHI) Andrew Gilding (ENG/20) Kist (NED) / Littler (ENG) Gerwyn Price (WAL/5) Scutt (ENG) / Kciuk (POL) Brendan Dolan (NIR/28) ) Mansell (NIR) / Zong (CHN) Dirk von Duijvenbode (NED/12) Brown (ENG) / Krcmar (CRO) Gary Anderson (SCO/21) Whitlock (AUS) / Nebrida (PHI) Michael van Gerwen (NED/2) ) Barry (IRL) / Rivera (PHI) Kim Huybrechts (BEL/31) Veenstra (NED) / Robb (NZL) Dimitri van den Bergh (BEL/15) Slevin (IRL) / Hempel (GER) Stephen Bunting (ENG/18 ) Joyce (ENG) / Spellman (USA) Danny Noppert (NED/7) S. Williams (ENG) / Muramatsu (JPN) Martin Schindler (GER/26) Wattimena (NED) / Sherrock (ENG) Damon Heta (AUS/10 ) Lukeman (ENG) / Puha (NZL) Josh Rock (NIR/23) Woodhouse (ENG) / Van Peer (NED) Luke Humphries (ENG/3) Evans (ENG) / Sosing (PHI) Callan Rydz (ENG/30) Pietreczko (GER) / Suzuki (JPN) Joe Cullen (ENG/14) Van Dongen (USA) / Penhall (AUS) Ryan Searle (ENG/19) White (ENG) / Goto (JPN) Nathan Aspinall (ENG/6) Evans (ENG) / Adams (RSA) Daryl Gurney (NIR/27) Beaton (ENG) / Nijman (NED) Dave Chisnall (ENG/11) Menzies (SCO) / Rodriguez (AUT) Gabriel Clemens (GER/22) Van Veen (NED) / Leung (HKG)

Share this: Facebook

X

