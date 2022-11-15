The statements of the former Inter, Rome, and Palermo, among others, Walter Sabatini

Mediagol ⚽️

During an interview given to“TMW Radio” during the in-depth football format “Maracana”the former sporting director of SalernoWalter Sabatinihe faced various issues after the stop of the championship of A league that precedes the start of the next Qatar 2022 World Cup. Zamparini al Palermo: the manager, born in Marsciano, has expressed himself on the topical issues of the top league.

A LEAGUE – “What has struck me so far in Serie A before reaching the break for the World Cup? I would start by saying” Wretched “pause. There are many things that should be pointed out. The quality of Napoli, which is a synchronic orchestra, because they really play with some admirable synchronicities. They are expressing an extraordinary quality of play and have the points they deserve. But there are other signs, for example Juventus that was close to collapse, but now it is as if they had tightened the bolts of the engine and they are a real team. Now I’m in second place, it seemed all over but now everything is up for discussion again. It’s a good championship, all the coaches want to play football, even those at risk of relegation. Just denigrate Serie A, now we play better. this break annoys many, there was a lively fight. I’m afraid that in the World Cup there could be many injuries and it could distort the championship. World Cup must be honored “.

NAPOLI – “Who should fear Napoli more? All of them. From Inter without a doubt, which remains a team with a deep and quality squad. Over time it has got used to being in front. But I think Juventus will also return, I don’t know if it is late but in football it is never too late. It is enough to win 5-6 games in a row to be able to go back there. Napoli have made an important mark by winning 11 in a row. . In any case, in addition to the choral game he fielded important players. The Georgian is proving to be of an excellent level. But when he is not there, Simeone, Raspadori, when he catches Luciano, he fishes well “.

ATALANTA AND ROME –“Mourinho and Gasperini are two disappointed? I don’t think there is a lack of clarity in the Atalanta house, I know the Percassi and I think they are all but unclear. superior to expectations and to the quality of the team and Gasperini knows it too. I am amazed that he demands clarity, because for me it has always been there. They have always been very cautious. Defeat always generates feelings that cannot be controlled. I know perfectly well the state of mind that makes you say certain things. Mourinho? It is a tedious subject. He does his daily play for the use and consumption of journalists. When he came to Rome I said it was the opium of the poor, the story proves that it is so. I was admired when he coached Porto, otherwise he leaves me indifferent as a coach. Abraham? It’s okay to pinch the players, but when you give a player like Karsdorp a mockery to the public you take away the possibility of living evenings nally in that environment. It is likely that this boy will have to give up living normally in Rome. It’s sad that he has to flee to Holland, it could have been handled differently “.

YOUTH SERIES A – “Are there any younger players in this Serie A championship? That’s true. Many boys from 2003 and 2004 also play, it shows that the managers have acquired a bit of courage. The young Juventus players seem incredibly mature now, because playing for Juve is not like in any team, they are doing really well. But I also see other strong guys, Sernicola della Cremonese comes to mind, but there are many who are doing well. The real problem is the courage of the managers, who never want to lose work and losing a game is always a tragedy. If one is strong, one does not ask for age, but only looks at quality. In other countries it is easier to get them to play “. See also Han Xu's absence from the New York Liberty Game Official: He did not play due to non-coronavirus disease_Digger_Conney_China and South Korea

LAZIO – “Lazio need a change as happened in the summer at Napoli? The choices made are particularly happy. They were risky choices but they replenished with well-chosen players. If you let go of Insigne and take a limp it’s a problem, but if you take one like the Georgian … When you have to change you have to change, there’s nothing you can do. Sarri if they keep it for years, they can get important results. I like Sarri too much, I’ve heard him often lately because he had pneumonia, which has halved my life “.

SALERNITANA –“Nicola in the balance after two knockouts and with a still good ranking? Only a psychologically unstable could question him. The 17 points are a magic of football, obtained by playing very well. To question him is a perversion. I don’t know if Iervolino or some hidden forces, but I don’t think he is the president. Football is made up of unclear things. I’m sure someone remembers how Nicola was saved, the second year of Serie A is his, you can’t take his bench away like this. it would have been a disaster. “