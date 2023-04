In the night key games between Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors. De’Aaron Fox won’t give up. Despite the broken index finger of his left hand, the Kings player has announced his willingness to be on the field.

Kings star De’Aaron Fox says today that he plans to play in Game 5 vs. Warriors while dealing with the fractured left index finger on shooting hand. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 25, 2023