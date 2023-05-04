Home » Scudetto Napoli: Osimhen, Spalletti like a father, now a party – Football
(ANSA) – ROME, 05 MAY – “The Scudetto goal? Anyone else could have scored it too, the important thing was to conquer this goal. Now I can’t wait to return to Naples to embrace all the fans”. Thus Victor Osimhen to the microphones of Sky Sport.

“My next dream? For now I’ve achieved this iconic victory after 33 years, other dreams will come but it’s not the time to talk about my dreams – he added – Now I just want to celebrate the moment with the fans and my family”. “Spalletti? He’s a great coach, like a father to all of us, even for the advice he gave me off the pitch. At the beginning of the season he asked us about things, speaking to the team, and he managed to make them concrete” . (HANDLE).

