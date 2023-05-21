Serie A-Giroud’s hat-trick AC Milan beat Sampdoria 5-1 at home-Sports-中工网

Original title: Serie A – Giroud hat-trick AC Milan beat Sampdoria 5-1 at home

CCTV News: At 2:45 on May 21st, Beijing time, in the 36th round of the 2022-2023 Serie A season, AC Milan played against Sampdoria at the San Siro Stadium. In the first half, Dias assisted twice, Leo and Giroud scored successively, Quagliarella scored the first goal of the season, Leo made a point and Giroud made a penalty; in the second half Tonali assisted Dias to score, Leo assisted, Giroud wore a hat, and in the end AC Milan 5-1 Sampdoria. The first game scored 64 points, 1 point behind Lazio in fourth place, and Sampdoria was still at the bottom.

In the 9th minute, Dias picked a pass, and Leo got a single-handed shot. He chose to push with his right foot. Lavalia could do nothing about the ball. AC Milan 1-0 Sampdoria.

In the 20th minute, Zanoli broke into the penalty area from the right, and then sent an inverted triangle back pass. Quagliarella followed up and succeeded in attacking the goal. Sampdoria 1-1 AC Milan.

In the 23rd minute, AC Milan had a corner kick. The tactical corner kick was sent out quickly. Dias got the ball and sent a cross. Giroud scored with a header. AC Milan 2-1 Sampdoria.

In the 27th minute, Leo was brought down by Gunter in the penalty area. The referee whistled and awarded a penalty kick. Gunter received a yellow card. Giroud made a penalty kick, AC Milan 3-1 Sampdoria.

In the 63rd minute, Tonali received a cross from his teammate, broke into the penalty area and made a cross. Dias shot in front of the goal and made a contribution. AC Milan 4-1 Sampdoria.

In the 68th minute, Leo sent a cross from the left. Giroud still scored the ball under the defense of the opponent after stopping the ball. AC Milan 5-1 Sampdoria.