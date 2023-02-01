In Group C the Giallorossi escape with 67 points, while the Pythagoreans stop with Juve Stabia. In Group A the leaders slow down, Pro Sesto and Lecco take advantage of it

If Pordenone is still traveling at low speed (three draws in the last four), however, nobody accelerates to overtake Mimmo Di Carlo’s team at the top. Who thus continues to enjoy the primacy, despite the 1-1 draw against Renate: guests immediately ahead with Nepi, equal to Palombi shortly after the half hour, then Pordenone – who hit the post in time – exalts goalkeeper Drago who closes as the best in the field, locking down the draw. The closest pursuers took the field already knowing the result of Lignano Sabbiadoro, but – as mentioned – without being able to take advantage of it. Feralpisalò draws 0-0 with Padova (the seventh useful result in a row, under Torrente management) and misses again the opportunity to return to the top, also saved in a couple of circumstances by goalkeeper Pizzignacco. In second place, together with Vecchi’s team, Pro Sesto now goes up ahead of Mantova (1-0) thanks to an invention by Bruschi who thus reaches the Vicenza-born Ferrari at the top of the scoring charts with 11 goals. The Argentine, in fact, came off the bench in the second half and remained dry in the bewitched afternoon of Vicenza, who made up for the second defeat in a row against Novara in a comeback and also repeated the knockout suffered in the first leg at Piola: ahead with a half Rolfini’s winger (third goal in a row) in the first half, Modesto’s team is overturned in the second half by Masini and Rocca. See also Autosped aims high from Empoli comes Baldelli

There is also Juventus — Vicenza which now finds itself four less than the first place, two less than the second and also overtaken by Lecco who overcomes AlbinoLeffe (2-1) thanks to the decisive penalty converted by Ilari, after Cocco’s free kick had provisionally equalized the advantage of Albanian Lakti. Second success in a row for Pro Patria, who beat Pro Vercelli away (2-0) with a goal in each half from Pitou and Piu. Juventus Next Gen has changed pace, trying to get back on the playoff train: Emanuele Pecorino’s second goal in four days is enough for the Bianconeri to pass onto the Pergolettese field (1-0), also taking advantage of the numerical superiority for the red side in Figoli in the first half. It all happened just before the break in the 1-1 draw in Trento-Arzignano: hosts (in the seventh useful result) ahead with the Croatian Petrovic, winter reinforcement from Pontedera, then almost immediate parity from Paris from the penalty spot. Even between Virtus Verona and Triestina (first on the bench for Gentilini, promoted from Primavera) in a match without goals and emotions. In the playout area, the coup is done by Sangiuliano City in Piacenza (2-0, Serbouti and Fall), with the first victory found by Gautieri right in the stadium that saw him do great things as a player between 2000 and 2002 (promotion in A and subsequent salvation, with Novellino’s Piacenza).

Catanzaro and Crotone ok — Ceravolo’s law admits of no exceptions: Catanzaro only knows how to win on their pitch, they score 13 out of 13 and even beat Turris (1-0) thanks to Sounas’ goal which arrived at the start, the Greek’s seventh joy of the season. The leaders, this time not as overwhelming as on other occasions, also showed that they knew how to grit their teeth in a final made complicated by Ghion’s expulsion. The points lead over second place are still eight, because Crotone – after two consecutive draws – relaunches themselves on the Juve Stabia field (2-1) making Sandro Pochesci’s debut on the bench bitter: the match immediately revolves around the expulsion by Caldore and on the consequent free kick converted by Chiricò, Pandolfi’s equal from Stabia at the start of the second half before the winning header by the former Cernigoi. breaking latest news remains in third place, returning with a point (0-0) from the away match in Viterbo on the Monterosi field and being challenged by the Biancazzurri fans following. Fourth is now Foggia, who win their third game in a row without conceding a goal and knock Taranto out (2-0) already in the first half thanks to the penalty converted by Peralta and Garattoni, a defender who has already scored five goals (Taranto, however , hasn’t scored in almost 600 minutes). See also New Lamborghini Urus Performante: design, power and price

Like Messina — First victory of 2023 for Rastelli’s Avellino, under the sign of Michele Marconi: in Potenza it ends 4-2 and in the green-and-white poker (on the other side, brace also for the usual Caturano) the two goals of the former Sudtirol striker stand out, making his debut with the shirt to which he is linked until 2025 (Russo and Benedetti also scored for Avellino). Between Giugliano and Messina we went from 2-0 to 2-2: the Campania side continued with Salvemini and the former Rondinella, the comeback was signed by Ibou Balde (fifth goal in the last five games) and Berto, with the final lit by protests from Giugliano for the offside that made Poziello cancel a goal. It is Simone Andrea Ganz, making his debut with the Latina shirt, who solves – coming off the bench – the all-Lazio challenge with Viterbo (1-0, with his players just ten for the red card in Calabrese). Instead, he no longer knows how to win Fidelis Andria, despite the market revolution: the 0-0 with Francavilla matures without great emotions. The postponements of Thursday Gelbison-Cerignola and Monopoli-Picerno close the programme.

February 1st – 11.52pm

