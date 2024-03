The as yet unconfirmed news is spreading like wildfire among hockey fans in Hradec Králové. Mountfield goalkeeper Patrik Bartošák got behind the wheel under the influence of alcohol and was involved in a car accident. The 30-year-old native of Kopřivnice was originally supposed to be in the lineup of the East Bohemian club in Friday’s extra league match against Kladno, but in the end he was not even on the substitutes’ bench.

