Title: Shohei Ohtani’s Historic Season: Is it the Best Year Ever in Baseball?

Subtitle: The Unparalleled Achievements of the Angels’ Star Player Leave Fans and Experts in Awe

At this time of the year, baseball fans are accustomed to debating the question, “Is Shohei Ohtani having the best year ever?” With jaw-dropping numbers that continue to astound, the Japanese phenom has left an indelible mark on the game. Let’s take a closer look at Ohtani’s remarkable achievements.

As a hitter, Ohtani boasts an impressive .307 batting average with a slugging percentage of .676 and an on-base percentage of .410, resulting in a phenomenal OPS (on-base plus slugging) of 1.086. His 40 home runs and 188 OPS+ (on-base plus slugging plus) have solidified his position as a dominant force at the plate.

Not content with just his prowess as a hitter, Ohtani has also excelled as a pitcher. With an ERA (earned run average) of 3.32 and an ERA+ (adjusted ERA) of 135 in 124.2 innings, Ohtani’s contributions on the mound are equally remarkable. His 160 strikeouts further highlight his ability to dominate on both sides of the game.

Leading several major offensive categories, Ohtani currently tops the majors in home runs, triples, walks, slugging percentage, bases hit, OPS, OPS+, and wins above replacement (WAR). Moreover, he remains close to eclipsing Aaron Judge’s American League record of 62 home runs, achieved just last year.

Despite primarily serving as a designated hitter (DH) without contributing defensively, Ohtani has surpassed all other position players in WAR in the American League. Remarkably, no other DH has ever led their league in WAR. Additionally, Ohtani has the chance to join the exclusive 40-20 club for the second time if he manages to steal six more bases.

The 188 OPS+ achieved by Ohtani is not only one of the best of the current season, but it also ranks among the most exceptional hitting performances in the past 50 years. However, what sets Ohtani apart is his ability to excel as both a hitter and a pitcher. On the mound, he leads in the fewest hits allowed per nine innings, boasts a high strikeout rate, and excels in pitching WAR.

There is little doubt that Ohtani will be crowned the American League MVP, an honor he is expected to achieve unanimously. In doing so, Ohtani will become the first player in history to receive all the first-place votes twice.

The question remains – is this truly the best season ever witnessed in baseball? Let us consider some scenarios that would undoubtedly solidify Ohtani’s case.

If Ohtani were to win the Triple Crown as a hitter after having participated in the All-Star Game as a pitcher, it would be an overwhelming endorsement. Holding a comfortable 10-home run advantage over his closest competitor, Ohtani is primed to secure the league lead. With only a six-RBI deficit separating him from the top spot, Ohtani’s chances of achieving this feat are tantalizingly close.

Ohtani’s impact would also be indisputable if he were to reach 62 home runs after participating in the All-Star Game as a pitcher. Comparisons to past greats such as Babe Ruth, Barry Bonds, and Aaron Judge would pale in comparison to Ohtani’s incredible achievement of excelling as both an elite pitcher and a record-breaking power hitter.

Another factor that cannot be ignored is Ohtani’s WAR. Currently at 8.6, a figure that would already rank among the best seasons on record, Ohtani’s potential to surpass all previous WAR records is highly conceivable. If he were to reach 11.4 WAR or higher, a feat achieved by only a select few esteemed players, it would unquestionably be hailed as one of the greatest accomplishments in baseball history.

Moreover, if we consider the substantial gap between Ohtani’s WAR and that of the second-place player, the magnitude of his season becomes even more apparent. With a gap of almost three wins, Ohtani’s dominance surpasses even the most distinguished performances, such as Dwight Gooden’s in 1985.

Inevitably, determining the best season ever is a subjective matter. While Ohtani may not surpass Ruth’s 1923 season when considering certain statistics, such as WAR, it is difficult to overlook the unparalleled achievements of Ohtani in the modern era.

Undoubtedly, Ohtani’s current campaign stands out as his most extraordinary yet. To accomplish feats that most players could only dream of once, let alone three times in a row, Ohtani has unquestionably solidified his place in sporting history. His unmatched ability to excel on both the pitching mound and at the plate sets him apart from other legendary players.

If Ohtani can maintain his remarkable form and stay healthy until the end of the season, there is little doubt that his season will go down in history as one of, if not the, greatest of all time.

