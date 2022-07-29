Perhaps it had never happened, in the history of Italian tennis, to have three tennis players at the same time, all young and talented, capable of making you dream of the big shot: the victory in a Grand Slam, the one that has been missing in the men’s singles since 1976, since when Adriano Panatta conquered Paris and Roland Garros. Matteo Berrettini, Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti: they are the three standard bearers who give hope that the “curse” which has now lasted for 46 years can be interrupted. As soon as possible.