Sinner retires: “I’ve been sick for days”. Musetti in the semifinals: no derby in Barcelona

Skip the all-Italian quarter-final atAtp 500 Of Barcelona. The body of Jannik Sinner did not hold up and the South Tyrolean announced the withdraw shortly before the match, scheduled for 12 on the central field. Lorenzo musetti so it directly qualifies for the semifinal of the Spanish tournament, where he will meet the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, able to liquidate the Australian De Minaur in straight sets. “I was male and some day at this point. Today the pain is got worse and I can’t play,” Sinner himself explained shortly after on social media. “I’ll take some time to rest and I will try to be pronto for the next games. Thank you for all your support and good luck to Lorenzo for the rest of the tournament,” added the South Tyrolean.

Sinner didn’t make it back on the pitch after battaglia in the round of 16 against the Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka. The blue number 8 in the world had managed to win at third setbut scraping from the bottom of the barrel le necessary energies not to capitulate. Sinner on the other hand is back from semifinal Of Montecarlo and from a victorious but exhausting American tour, during which he reached the final at the Masters 1000 in Miami and the semifinal to the other 1000, that of Indian Wells. Since the beginning of the year he is the second player, after Medvedevby number of games won: 24 out of 30 matches played.

So 2023 has already brought great satisfactions (and the victory of a tournament) to Sinner, which in fact it is third in the Atp Race towards Turin, behind the usual Medvedev ea Djokovic. A tour de force that the South Tyrolean paid for in Barcelona, ​​a tournament that – in hindsight it is easier to say – should have avoid playingpreparing in the best way for the next Masters 1000 on red clay: Madrid they Rome internationals. On the other hand, Sinner himself admits the need to take time “to rest”. A Atp 500 it was therefore not necessary to play it. In fact, the problem is that the calendar from now on concedes few holes. In Madrid we start playing the April 28, there is Rome which leaves8 maggio and on the 28th of the same month the appointment is in Paris for the beginning of Roland Garros. The hope is to review Sinner at best at least at Italian Forumto then also aim decisively for the Grand Slam on red clay.

“The withdrawal was a surprise for everyone, I wish Sinner all the best. They are things that they happen“, commented a Sky Sport Lorenzo Musetti. The 21-year-old from Carrara starts underdog with Tsitsipas but also proved in Barcelona that he is among the best on clay: “I want to arrive in Rome in excellent shape, for me it would really be a dream to win there”. While on Saturday’s match he added: “I’m confident, I spent a lot of energy in yesterday’s match (win against Norrie in the third set, ed), today I rest“.