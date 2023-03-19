Home Sports Six Nations 2023: England’s Steve Borthwick lets go of past and eyes World Cup
Sports

Six Nations 2023: England’s Steve Borthwick lets go of past and eyes World Cup

by admin
Six Nations 2023: England’s Steve Borthwick lets go of past and eyes World Cup

England head coach Steve Borthwick says he “cannot do anything about the past” after his first Six Nations in charge ended in a fourth-place finish.

Borthwick’s side rallied in their final defeat against Ireland, but England have taken only two wins from each of the last three Six Nations tournaments.

After taking over in December, Borthwick is “excited” to work towards the World Cup, starting in September.

“We’ve got to learn and we’ve got to learn fast,” he said.

Borthwick believes having the team in camp for longer before the World Cup means “players will understand how we want to play”.

“The Six Nations has been five intense games,” Borthwick continued.

“You have one main training session a week. We’ve seen some growth here but I think we’ll see more in that period [before the World Cup].”

England beat Italy and Wales but were outclassed by France in a record defeat at Twickenham before putting up a good fight in defeat by Grand Slam champions Ireland.

Borthwick admitted “the team is not where it could be” when compared with “teams that have used this four-year [World Cup] cycle well”.

He explained: “That’s not the position England are in.

“I can’t do anything about the past. I can only do something about the future. We are working really hard to put England in the best position possible and I’m excited about what these players can do at the World Cup.”

See also  Meet at the Ice and Snow Festival "Love the Ice and Snow and Cheer Together" Ice and Snow Carnival, the "Double Olympic City"-Qianlong·China Capital Net

You may also like

A young woman claims that her phone number...

A third belt for Bakary Samake

Sparta B – Chrudim 0:0, Sparta B footballers...

Sunday’s transfer of gossip: Ten Hag, Meslier, Diaby,...

Shiffrin triumphs in the last giant slalom

Minnesota, Edwards out indefinitely

The star Shiffrin attacks the record in the...

“I’m unwatchable, remove me from the field”- Corriere...

Ski flying: Klinec sets a world record at...

Garmin Lily is updated with two new styles...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy