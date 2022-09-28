original title:

Snooker British Open Day 2: The Chinese Legion has reached the top 32 with 7 players

China News Agency, Beijing, September 28th. In the early morning of the 28th Beijing time, the 2022 British Open Snooker ended the second day of the contest. In the first round of the main competition, 7 members of the Chinese Legion advanced to the top 32. With the “Wizard” Higgins and “Golden Left Hand” Mark Williams unexpectedly stopped in the first round, the famous “75 Three Heroes” were all out.

On the second day of the British Open, the Chinese Legion achieved gratifying results. Originally, 10 Chinese players appeared on that day, but Chang Bingyu won without a fight because his opponent withdrew. Among the other 9 players, 6 won and 3 were eliminated.

As the world‘s highest-ranked player among Chinese players and the No. 5 seed in the tournament, Zhao Xintong faced Bingham, who was also a seed, in the first session of the day. Zhao Xintong’s fierce offensive suppressed Bingham’s performance. In the end, Zhao Xintong easily won with a big score of 4:1.

“Post-00” teenager Yuan Sijun challenged No. 4 seed Higgins, won 2 consecutive games in a passive situation of 2:3 behind, and won the upset with a big score of 4:3. In addition, Xiao Guodong, Lu Ning, Lv Haotian and Cao Yupeng all defeated their opponents to advance, plus Chang Bingyu who “laid down and won” due to the opponent’s withdrawal, the Chinese legion has 7 players among the top 32.

The three Chinese players who regrettably exited the tournament on that day were Zhou Yuelong, Wu Anyi and Zhang Jiankang. Among them, Zhou Yuelong lost in the Chinese Derby with Lu Ning. Chinese Hong Kong female player Wu Anyi defeated 1997 World Championship champion Dahdi 4:3 in the British Open qualifying match, becoming the first female player to defeat the men’s World Championship champion in snooker.

The postponed qualifying match on the first day of the British Open broke a super upset. The “Rocket” O’Sullivan, now ranked first in the world, lost 1:4 to Switzerland’s “post-95” Usenbach and missed the main match. In the first round of the main race on the second day, defending champion Mark Williams broke another big upset. In the confrontation with England’s Wollaston, “Golden Left Hand” lost 4 games in a row under the good situation of winning the first game, and was also eliminated with a big score of 1:4. So far, the once famous “75 Three Heroes” (all were born in 1975 and had outstanding performances in snooker) O’Sullivan, Mark Williams, and Higgins were all out after the first round of the race. .

In the 2022 British Open Snooker, a total of 28 Chinese players, including 3 players from Hong Kong, China, signed up for the competition, setting a new high for the number of Chinese troops participating in the snooker ranking competition. After the qualifying round, 19 Chinese players advanced to the main competition. On the third day of the British Open, another 9 Chinese players, including Ding Junhui and Yan Bingtao, will continue to compete for the top 32 seats in the first round of the main competition. (Finish)