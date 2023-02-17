Original title: Snooker Welsh Open: Chinese players are upset and 3 advance to the quarterfinals

On the morning of the 17th, Beijing time, the 2023 Welsh Snooker Open ended the competition on the fourth day of the main match. Chinese players were upset that day, Tian Pengfei, Yuan Sijun, and Pang Junxu advanced to the top 8.

The Welsh Open continued on the 4th day of the main match. Tian Pengfei, the world‘s No. 49 “post-80s” Chinese player Tian Pengfei Lianke, two TOP16 players, entered the top eight rankings for the first time this season. In the first 1/16 finals, he defeated Ali Carter, who was ranked 15th in the world, 4:2; Tian Pengfei was calm in the first game, won 4 games in a row, and finally knocked out the 4th World Championship champion with a total score of 4:1.

The two “post-00s” teenagers Yuan Sijun and Pang Junxu who had advanced to the top 16 the day before continued to advance triumphantly. In the 1/8 finals, Yuan Sijun, ranked 57th in the world, defeated Lisowski, ranked 12th in the world, 4:1. Pang Junxu’s opponent this time is the famous host Jack Jones. In the passive situation of falling behind 0:2 in the first two rounds, Pang Junxu responded calmly and finally won with a total score of 4:2.

Cao Yupeng, who eliminated Ding Junhui in the first round of the “China Derby”, lost 1:4 to Belgian star Brechel in the 1/16 finals, becoming the only Chinese player who lost in the match that day.

The quarterfinals of the Welsh Open have all been produced and will be played on the next match day. Among them, Yuan Sijun will challenge Sean Murphy, ranked 11th in the world, and Pang Junxu will face England’s famous player Joe O’Connor. If the two Chinese teenagers in the same upper half can both win, they will be in the semi-finals.

Tian Pengfei, who is in the lower half, will face the test of world champion, “Rocket” O’Sullivan in the quarter-finals. The other quarter-final will be between world number three Mark Allen and 46-year-old British veteran Milkins.