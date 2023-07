Sports TV program of July 16, 2023: on which channels to watch sports?

Czech Republic Grand Prix MX2

Czech Republic GP: MX2: 1st race

Time: departure at 1 p.m.

Channel: live on Eurosport 2

MXGP Czech Republic Grand Prix

Czech GP: MXGP: 1st race

Time: departure at 2 p.m.

Channel: live on Eurosport 2

Hamburg World Championships

Relay

Time: departure at 2:15 p.m.

Channel: live only on The Live Team

Wimbledon

Time: start at 3 p.m.

Channels: live on beIN Sports 2, beIN Sports 6, beIN Sports 7, beIN Sports 8 and beIN Sports 1

NRL

Dolphins – Panthers: Round 20

Time: kick off at 8 a.m.

Channel: live on beIN Sports 1

Tour de France

15th stage

Time: departure at 12:55 p.m.

Channels: live on France 3, Eurosport 1 and France 2

ePrix of Rome

2 course

Time: departure at 3 p.m.

Channels: live on The Live Team a Eurosport 2

Series

Time: departure at 7:45 p.m.

Channel: live on Canal+ Sport

Open Scotland

4th round

Time: start at 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Channel: live on Golf+

Open de Nicholasville : 4e tour

Time: start at 10 p.m.

Channels: live on Canal+ Sport and Golf+

MLB

L.A. Angels – Houston

Time: kick off at 1 a.m.

Channel: live on beIN Sports 4

Time: start at 6:30 p.m.

Channel: live on Canal+ Sport 360

Time: start at 8:30 p.m.

Channel: live on Canal+ Sport 360

