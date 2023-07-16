How to change the polling station in Cali for the next elections?

Both in Cali and throughout Colombia on October 29 of this year, the appointment is at the polls to elect the next governors, mayors, deputies, councilors and mayors of the country.

To vote, it is only necessary to have the latest version of the Colombian identity card and be over 18 years of age.

In relation to people who moved from city or sector and want to have a polling station closer and more accessible, they have until Tuesday, August 29 to register.

Foreigners who wish to take part in the elections and want to register must have a residence permit and proof of having lived in Colombia for more than 5 years.

The job change process will only be carried out in person this year, at the offices of the National Registry or at one of the 340 mobile registration points in the country.

Schedules in Cali

From Monday to Friday between 08:00 and 16:00:

– Unicentro Shopping Center.

– Cali Municipal Administration Center (CAM).

– Unique Shopping Center.

– Cosmocentro Shopping Center.

– Rio Cauca Commercial Park.

In addition to these, people can also enroll in Palmira at the Center

Llano Grande Shopping Mall, Cañaveral Ciudadela Substores Shopping Center and the Mega College of the South.

In Jamundí in the Alfaguara Shopping Center and in Tuluá, the La Herradura Shopping Center and the Super Centro Tuluá SA are enabled

Requirements to be able to vote

1. Have a valid citizenship card and be over 18 years of age. The document must be the latest generation: yellow with holograms.

2. Be a Colombian citizen by birth or adoption.

Keep in mind

– The Registrar’s Office assigns you a polling place depending on your place of residence.

– If you are Colombian and it is the first time you vote or if you need to change your polling station or update it, you can do so at the points that have been indicated by the Registrar’s Office.

– Foreigners residing in Colombia, with a minimum of five years of residence, can also register the ID as long as they have a valid foreigner ID with resident category issued by Colombian Migration.

electoral calendar

– July 29: start of electoral propaganda in public space, publication of the Electoral Census, exclusion of ID cards of the Public Force, expiration of the registration period for candidates and lists of candidates,

– July 31: formation of the list of voting jurors, beginning of the space to make modifications for the registration of candidates.

– August 2: installation of polling stations, space begins for candidates to make electoral propaganda in the media.

– August 4: space for candidate modifications ends, candidates who enter the contest are reported.

– August 6: the list of registered candidates is published and the list is sent to the control body to verify that they are qualified.

– August 29: citizen registration period ends.

