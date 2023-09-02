Home » Swelling in the legs after sports
Swelling in the legs after sports

😥 It can happen after an intense workout or a race to feel some tension in the legs and observe them visibly swollen. In a word: retention.

❓ THE CAUSE? It is due to the extracellular recall of water from the muscles that have worked more intensely and to an increased vascularisation of these tissues. This is a normal response to fatigue that lasts a few hours.

❗️ WHAT TO DO? To facilitate recovery you can:

🎯 DEFATICATE, run or cycle easily but with a low intensity;

🎯 COLD-HOT SHOWER on the lower limbs: a cycle made by a few seconds of cold jet followed by as many heat;

🎯 REHYDRATED with water but above all sodium, chlorine, potassium and magnesium: it will promote the correct balance between the intra and extracellular environment;

🎯 FOAM ROLLER AND AUTOMASSAGE from the periphery of the body towards the centre;

🎯 MAQUI AND CACAO POLYPHENOLS that taken as a habit in a concentrated and purified form (called RX) have a highly positive impact on the elasticity of blood vessels.

