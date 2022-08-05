ROME. Federica Pellegrini will be the godmother of the 36th edition of the European aquatic disciplines championships, scheduled in Rome from 11 to 21 August. She lets Federnuoto know with a note. “The champion of all pools, still the holder of the world record of 200 freestyle established at the World Championships in Rome in 2009, returns to the pool of her heart for the first time without a cap and goggles, as a special fan”.

The ambassadors will be Massimiliano Rosolino, Tania Cagnotto and Filippo Magnini, champions who like Pellegrini have marked the history of blue swimming, in the pool and from the springboard. “Their palmares are very rich: among the various medals, it is impossible not to remember the Olympic gold of Rosolino in Sydney 2000 and the grand slam in the 200 medley, the two world titles of Magnini in the 100 freestyle and the Olympic medals and the gold world champion of Tania Cagnotto, who is the European diver with the highest number of podiums in her career ».

Both the godmother and the ambassadors will be present every day in the wonderful setting of the Foro Italico and will be the protagonists of many surprises, starting with the inaugural ceremony scheduled for Thursday 11 August at 5 pm at the Stadio del Nuoto. “Pellegrini, Rosolino, Magnini and Cagnotto – continues the note from Federnuoto – will cheer on the blue teams of all five disciplines and, during the competition days, they will entertain themselves at the Forum with the public and fans”.