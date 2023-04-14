Home Sports Tennis, Billie Jean King Cup: Against Brazil – Maria and Friedsam make the start
Sports

Tennis, Billie Jean King Cup: Against Brazil – Maria and Friedsam make the start

by admin
Tennis, Billie Jean King Cup: Against Brazil – Maria and Friedsam make the start

Status: 04/13/2023 3:28 p.m

Germany welcomes Brazil in the Billie Jean King Cup. The newly crowned Bogota winner Tatjana Maria denies one of the opening singles.

Anna-Lena Friedsam meets top player Beatriz Haddad Maia at the start of the German qualifying duel with Brazil in the Billie Jean King Cup on Friday. Tatjana Maria will then face Brazilian number two Laura Pigossi in the fight for qualification for the final tournament. That was the result of the draw in the Stuttgart Arena.

“We made this decision in consultation with everyone,” said team boss Rainer Schüttler at the subsequent press conference: “We see the best chances this way.”

Niemeier could still be used

The German player Jule Niemeier (WTA No. 65), who is best placed in the world rankings and who was out of shape recently, was initially not planned by Schüttler, but could still be used on Saturday. Then after the third singles (from 2 p.m.) another singles and a doubles are on the program if necessary. The team that gets three wins first wins the duel.

The selection of the German Tennis Association (DTB) fights in Stuttgart for the qualification for the final tournament with the twelve best national teams in November. In addition to Friedsam (Neuwied / 91st), Maria (Bad Saulgau / 71st) and Niemeier (Dortmund), Laura Siegemund (Metzingen / 105th) and Eva Lys (Hamburg / 113th) belong to the German squad.

See also  Vittozzi recharges the batteries: "The Covid marked me, I needed the air of Sappada"

You may also like

Basketball, Alba Berlin: The most important decision will...

Maccabi wins the match against Real Madrid, in...

Empowered by the Asian Games, campus handball has...

This is how the sports show runs on...

Bologna Milan Thiago Motta: ‘We will face Milan...

Ajax Amsterdam brings in Sven Mislintat as football...

Team Gresini Racing partner of ChainOn. The Faenza-based...

Zhejiang University men’s basketball team wins CUBA South...

Fan violence in football: the measures do not...

diocese oriented towards rejecting miracles

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy