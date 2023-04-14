Status: 04/13/2023 3:28 p.m

Germany welcomes Brazil in the Billie Jean King Cup. The newly crowned Bogota winner Tatjana Maria denies one of the opening singles.

Anna-Lena Friedsam meets top player Beatriz Haddad Maia at the start of the German qualifying duel with Brazil in the Billie Jean King Cup on Friday. Tatjana Maria will then face Brazilian number two Laura Pigossi in the fight for qualification for the final tournament. That was the result of the draw in the Stuttgart Arena.

“We made this decision in consultation with everyone,” said team boss Rainer Schüttler at the subsequent press conference: “We see the best chances this way.”

Niemeier could still be used

The German player Jule Niemeier (WTA No. 65), who is best placed in the world rankings and who was out of shape recently, was initially not planned by Schüttler, but could still be used on Saturday. Then after the third singles (from 2 p.m.) another singles and a doubles are on the program if necessary. The team that gets three wins first wins the duel.

The selection of the German Tennis Association (DTB) fights in Stuttgart for the qualification for the final tournament with the twelve best national teams in November. In addition to Friedsam (Neuwied / 91st), Maria (Bad Saulgau / 71st) and Niemeier (Dortmund), Laura Siegemund (Metzingen / 105th) and Eva Lys (Hamburg / 113th) belong to the German squad.