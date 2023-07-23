Tennis, he wins the first ATP tournament and runs to celebrate with his dog who showers him with “kisses” – Corriere TV

The Argentinian Pedro Cachin conquered his first ATP level title in Gstaad, beating the Spanish Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the final in a comeback with a score of 3-6 6-0 7-5 after two hours and twenty-one minutes of play. To celebrate he went to the stands and picked up his dog who kissed him for a long time.

