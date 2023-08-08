Home » Tennis: Wozniacki is back impressively
Sports

Tennis: Wozniacki is back impressively

by admin
Tennis: Wozniacki is back impressively

Tennis

Caroline Wozniacki has returned with an impressive performance on the big tennis stage. The former world No.

08.08.2023 20.28

Online since today, 8:28 p.m

Wozniacki, who starts in Canada thanks to a wildcard, officially announced her retirement in January 2020 after the Australian Open. Now the 32-year-old would like to know again and has also announced that she will compete at the US Open in New York, which begins on August 28th. After that, she has a few months to prepare for the Australian Open. The Summer Olympics in Paris in 2024 are definitely a goal.

“In the past three years I have been able to make up for lost time with my family, become a mother and now have two wonderful children for whom I am so grateful. But I still have goals that I want to achieve. I want to show my children that you can achieve your dreams, regardless of age or role. We’ve decided as a family it’s time. I’m coming back to play and I can’t wait,” wrote Wozniacki, who is married to former National Basketball Association (NBA) basketball player David Lee, while announcing her comeback on Instagram.

The 32-year-old Dane has won 30 WTA tournaments – including the 2018 Australian Open – and was world number one for 71 weeks. In an interview with “Vogue” at the end of June, she made it clear that other Grand Slam titles could be added. “Can I win the US Open? I think so. Can I win the Australian Open? I think so. That’s why I’m doing it,” says Wozniacki.

WTA 1000 tournament in Montreal

(Canada, $2,788,468, hard)

See also  Ligue 1-Messi missed Ben Yedder's double, Paris lost 0-3 to Monaco_Bernat_Restricted area_Right Foot

Starting table: Iga Swiatek (POL/1) Freilos Karolina Pliskova (CZE) Zhu Lin (CHN) 6:3 6:7 (8/10) 6:2 Sorana Cirstea (ROU) Varvara Gracheva (FRA) 6:4 7:6 (7/3) Karolina Muchova (CZE/14) Anastasia Potapowa (RUS) -:- -:- Beatrice Haddad Maia (BRA/11) Magdalena Frech (POL) -:- -:- Leylah Fernandez (CAN) Peyton Stearns ( Danielle Collins (USA) Jelina Switolina (UK) 6:2 6:2 Maria Sakkari (GRE/8) Freilos Jessica Pegula (USA/4) Freilos Bernarda Pera (USA) Julia Putinzewa (KAZ) -:- -:- Jasmine Paolini (ITA) Donna Vekic (CRO) 7:6 (7/3) 6:2 Madison Keys (USA/13) Venus Williams (USA) 6:2 7:5 Marketa Vondrousova (CZE/13) 9) Mayar Sherif (EGY) -:- -:- Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) Kimberly Birrell (AUS) 6:2 6:2 Katie Boulter (GBR) Rebecca Marino (CAN) 6:3 6:1 Coco Gauff (USA/ 6) Freilos Caroline Garcia (FRA/5) Freilos Marie Bouzkova (CZE) Kayla Day (USA) 7:6 (7/1) 6:3 Anna Blinkowa (RUS) Zhang Shuai (CHN) -:- -:- Darja Kasatkina (RUS/10) Elise Mertens (BEL) 6:4 6:2 Victoria Asarenka (BLR/16) Magda Linette (POL) 6:3 6:0 Sloane Stephens (USA) Angelina Kalinina (UKR) 6:4 7:6 (7/2) Jennifer Brady (USA) Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 7:6 (9/7) 0:6 7:6 (10/8) Jelena Rybakina (KAZ/3) Freckles Petra Kvitova (CZE/7) Freckles Bianca Andreescu (CAN) Camila Giorgi (ITA) -:- -:- Alycia Parks (USA) Lauren Davis (USA) 7:5 4:6 6:2 Belinda Bencic (SUI/12) Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) 6:2 6:3 Ljudmila Samsonowa (RUS/15) Katerina Siniakova (CZE) 4:6 6:2 6:3 Marta Kostjuk (UKR) Zheng Qinwen (CHN) -:- -:- Petra Martic (CRO) Lesia Zurenko (UKR) -:- -:- Three Flours (BLR/2) Freckles

You may also like

Monza-Milan LIVE, the Silvio Berlusconi Trophy live

Catalina Usme: Leading Colombia’s Women’s Soccer Team to...

Mattia Furlani gold and record at the Under...

Gonçalo Ramos recruited by Paris Saint-Germain, who holds...

Formula2 and Formula3, the official calendar of the...

World Champion Tong Jian and Beijing Skating Association...

The Czech twenty-one should play a training session...

Barcelona buys 16-year-old and puts a 1 billion...

Fractured Finger Puts Rangers’ Rookie of the Year...

Laimer receives desired back number at Bayern

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy