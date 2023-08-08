Tennis: Wozniacki is back impressively

Tennis

Wozniacki, who starts in Canada thanks to a wildcard, officially announced her retirement in January 2020 after the Australian Open. Now the 32-year-old would like to know again and has also announced that she will compete at the US Open in New York, which begins on August 28th. After that, she has a few months to prepare for the Australian Open. The Summer Olympics in Paris in 2024 are definitely a goal.

“In the past three years I have been able to make up for lost time with my family, become a mother and now have two wonderful children for whom I am so grateful. But I still have goals that I want to achieve. I want to show my children that you can achieve your dreams, regardless of age or role. We’ve decided as a family it’s time. I’m coming back to play and I can’t wait,” wrote Wozniacki, who is married to former National Basketball Association (NBA) basketball player David Lee, while announcing her comeback on Instagram.

The 32-year-old Dane has won 30 WTA tournaments – including the 2018 Australian Open – and was world number one for 71 weeks. In an interview with “Vogue” at the end of June, she made it clear that other Grand Slam titles could be added. “Can I win the US Open? I think so. Can I win the Australian Open? I think so. That’s why I’m doing it,” says Wozniacki.

