The 2023 China Jingbo Lake Half Marathon: A Spectacular Display of Athleticism and Scenic Beauty

2023 China Jingbo Lake Half Marathon concludes with great success

Mudanjiang City, Heilongjiang Province – The 2023 Jingbo Lake Volcanic Wetland Half Marathon came to an end on June 30, attracting over 1,000 marathon enthusiasts from all across the country. The participants had the privilege of competing while admiring the breathtaking beauty of Jingpo Lake, located in the picturesque Jingbo Lake Scenic Area.

Sponsored by the Mudanjiang Municipal People’s Government and organized jointly by the Jingbo Lake Management Committee of Heilongjiang Province and the Mudanjiang Sports Bureau, the event featured various categories including half marathon men’s and women’s teams, as well as mini marathons for both men and women spanning 5 kilometers.

After more than two hours of intense competition, the winners were finally crowned. Gao Peng emerged victorious in the mini-group men’s category, followed closely by Li Rongkai in second place and Yan Xiangfu in third. In the mini-group women’s category, Fan Yayun proved her prowess by securing the championship title, with Zhu Jiayi claiming second place and Zhang Yahua coming in third.

Moving on to the half marathon races, Ma Zhaojian showcased exceptional skill and determination, securing the championship title in the men’s category. Wang Zhe finished in second place, while Zhu Keke took home the third-place honor. In the women’s category, Wu Guoying stood out as the champion, with Liu Runyan and Huang Xiaoli finishing as the first and second runners-up, respectively.

At the closing ceremony, the officials from the Jingbo Lake Management Committee, Mudanjiang Forest Fire Brigade, and Road Aite (Shanghai) Sports Management Co., Ltd. presented the winners with bonuses, trophies, and prizes, commending their outstanding performances. The athletes were thrilled with their accomplishments and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to compete in such a picturesque location.

The 2023 Jingbo Lake Volcanic Wetland Half Marathon not only provided participants with an exhilarating race experience but also highlighted the natural beauty of Jingpo Lake. This successful event once again demonstrates China‘s commitment to promoting sports and fostering a healthy lifestyle among its citizens.

