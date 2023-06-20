The 7-minute full version of “Most Reminiscing Hangzhou” is here, and so many “treasure scenes” have been added – Yuyao News

“The beauty of Hangzhou is far more than the West Lake, nor is it limited to the main urban area of ​​Hangzhou.”

On June 18, Lin Feiteng, a young man from Wenzhou who was studying for a Ph.D. in Hangzhou, posted a 7-minute full version of the time-lapse documentary “Most Reminiscences of Hangzhou” to Chao News reporters.

Previously, he used a 3-minute time-lapse documentary “The Most Reminiscence of Hangzhou” that was filmed for 7 years to present the Asian Games on the 100-day countdown to the Hangzhou Asian Games, which attracted tens of thousands of likes and was on the hot search.

Netizens couldn’t help sighing: the beauty of Hangzhou, the capital of the Asian Games, I really want to take advantage of the Asian Games to see it.

Capture more beauty of Hangzhou



In the original 3-minute condensed version, the ancient Leifeng Pagoda accompanied by the rising sun, the dream-seeking in the North Street wrapped in silver, the golden osmanthus rain all over the Long, the Jiuxi Yanshu with red maple snow and snow, Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center, hockey Stadium, Hangzhou E-sports Center… Dreamlike and beautiful scenes appeared one after another, showing the beautiful scenery and urban heritage of Hangzhou, the host city of the Asian Games.

So, what shots are there in the 7-minute full version?

“The seven-minute full version captures more of the beauty of Hangzhou. Hangzhou governs 10 districts including Shangcheng, Gongshu, West Lake, Binjiang, Xiaoshan, Yuhang, Linping, Qiantang, Fuyang, and Lin’an, and 1 county in Jiande. Level cities, Tonglu and Chun’an counties, the full version of the time-lapse screen covers the scope of Greater Hangzhou, including Hangzhou’s representative flowers and more natural beauty and urban scenery of Greater Hangzhou.” Lin Feiteng said.

It is Lin Feiteng’s original intention to edit the full version of “Most Reminiscing Hangzhou” to show everyone more beauty of Hangzhou.

Beginning in 2016, he traveled to every district and county in Hangzhou alone in his spare time for 7 years. On the one hand, it was because of shooting needs, and on the other hand, he also enjoyed the beautiful scenery and humanities of Hangzhou among the green water and green mountains.

“Xinye Ancient Town in Jiande, Meicheng Ancient Town, and Longmen Ancient Town in Fuyang District are all beautiful and left a deep impression on me. I thought that when mentioning Hangzhou, only the West Lake was mentioned a long time ago, but when I visited various places in Hangzhou, they were all pretty good. Many of the beautiful scenery I photographed in Jiande, Tonglu, Chun’an and other places are quite amazing.”

This has also become the source of inspiration for him to select materials and arrange the full version of the video, “”The Most Reminiscence of Hangzhou” was filmed for seven years, with more than 100,000 photos, and Baidu cloud disk used more than a dozen T. Considering both geographical and geographical aspects, I finally selected a 7-minute video from 300 time-lapse videos, which is far from enough to describe the beauty of Hangzhou.”

I hope everyone will come to see the Asian Games in Hangzhou

“I’m not a professional, but I choose some pictures that I think are the most beautiful. I’m very happy to be liked by everyone.”

Lin Feiteng also felt a little surprised when he mentioned that he had been on the hot search for two consecutive days. “On the first day, the work was on the hot search. When I was on the subway that day, I opened Weibo and swiped it. I found this incident by accident. The next day I thought this incident was over, but I didn’t expect the story behind my shooting to be repeated. Being on the hot search made me feel that the 7 years of hard work were not in vain.”

Lin Feiteng was very emotional: “Especially someone left me a message saying that it is hard to imagine that so many scenes in different seasons and locations were taken by one person. It is unimaginable painstaking effort to shoot these shots! I really think everyone is very considerate I am very glad that the beauty of Hangzhou has been recognized by everyone.”

In fact, shooting time-lapse photography is not an easy task. It takes more than two hours to shoot every 5 minutes. Since Lin Feiteng is still studying for a Ph. Transferring to public transportation to shoot, “Camera plus drone and equipped with tripod and slide rails, some of which weigh 30 catties.”

In his own words, he uses photography to support photography. In order to upgrade the photography equipment and shoot better results, he sometimes takes on some jobs in his spare time to help students take graduation photos. There was only a simple camera, which was later replaced by a Nikon, and a drone was added. In the past seven years, the entire cost of equipment and travel has reached tens of thousands of yuan, which is borne by me personally.”

Shooting time-lapse, and sometimes encounter “embarrassing moments”. “I decided to shoot this film in 2016. I took the camera out for the first time in October. I was very embarrassed. I brought my undergraduate roommates to stand and shoot in the same place for several hours. Later, I gradually got used to it and went alone. Shooting in various places, often in the middle of the shooting, passengers suddenly block the camera, probably everyone thinks that the location chosen by the photographer is very good, but in fact, the pictures captured in this way cannot be used.”

Nevertheless, he still enjoyed the process of filming very much.

In recent months, he has been intensively photographing the completed Asian Games venues and found many surprises: “During the filming, I saw the Canal Sports Park Stadium in Gongshu District for the first time, and I found that this place is not only a competition venue, but also a The park is very well built. At sunset, a high-speed train passes by, which is modern and dynamic, and very beautiful.”

“Hangzhou Asian Games must be very exciting, and Hangzhou itself is also a famous historical city. I hope everyone can feel the beauty after watching the full version of “The Most Reminiscences of Hangzhou”. Come here to watch the Asian Games and visit Hangzhou.” He said to the reporter with a smile.

In the next step, I want to continue to shoot West Lake

Through the lens, Lin Feiteng has also become a witness of Hangzhou’s urban development.

“During the 7 years of shooting, Hangzhou has both changed and remained unchanged. What remains unchanged is the beauty of the West Lake. Hangzhou does not destroy the natural scenery but only protects it. What changes is the rapid modernization of the city. A more obvious feeling is that I went to shoot in the early years For Zhejiang University of Technology, you need to take the subway from Xiasha to Wulin Square and then change to a bus to stay there. It takes half a day to go back and forth, and now go there, the subway goes directly.”

In addition to transportation, he also witnessed the changes brought about by urban construction during Hangzhou’s preparations for the Asian Games, “especially the areas on both sides of the Qiantang River, which now constitute the skyline of Hangzhou, and Hangzhou is becoming more and more international.”

In the increasingly beautiful paradise on earth, Lin Feiteng is also planning his next shooting theme – West Lake.

As the place where he photographed the most, he felt that it was not enough to dig into the background of the West Lake, limited by equipment, traffic, weather and other reasons, such as the Pinghu Qiuyue of the West Lake and the Three Pools Reflecting the Moon, which were not shown in the film, “I couldn’t put it in. It’s a pity that a telephoto lens is needed to take pictures of Pinghu Qiuyue, and I plan to save money to buy one in the future, hoping that everyone can enjoy better works in the future.”

“There are still many places in the West Lake waiting for my visit. For example, how to shoot the time-lapse of the rain in Manlong, I have studied for a long time before I set off. When I arrived at the scene, I found that there happened to be an excellent location. The sweet-scented osmanthus kept falling, and the shooting was successful. “

In addition, he is also preparing to shoot his hometown Longgang, Wenzhou, how China‘s “first peasant city” will change in the camera, which is worth looking forward to.

