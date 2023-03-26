In the Houston Zoo a 90-year-old turtle became the father of 3 puppies, a very rare case of paternity in very old age.

The turtle is called Mr. Pickles and, as told allo zoo in Houstonbecame the father of three specimens.

It is a radiated tortoise and is the oldest animal in the Houston Zoo. She has been with her partner, Mrs Pickles (53), since she arrived in 1996. Mum and babies are doing well.

The 90-year-old turtle who becomes the father of 3 puppies

Messrs. Pickles welcomed three baby turtles: Dill, Gherkin and Jalapeño, names for pickle preserves.

It’s about an exceptional event, both for the age of the father and for the fact that this species, in danger of extinction, is rarely produced.

Read also

Births are even rarer for another reason: probably the little ones they would not have survived if a zookeeper hadn’t noticed Mrs. Pickles laying eggs, the zoo said.

Foto credits: Houston zoo

Advertising