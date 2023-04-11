The bachelor hasn’t found love, but he hasn’t stopped laughing all night

The program is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 9:05 p.m. on ‘Cuatro’

‘First Dates’ usually leaves us with the most peculiar and strange moments, at least on certain occasions. Although the The objective of the program is for the participants to find love, is not always fulfilled.

The program is presented by Carlos Sobera. It premiered in 2016, and it has been so successful that it has been proclaimed as a Cuatro referral program. Viewers can enjoy it Monday to Friday at 9:05 p.m..

‘First Dates’ junta a couples on a blind date. These participants will have a conversation during a dinner in which they will meet and see if they are really compatible or not. At the end of the meeting, They will decide if they have had similar tastes and want to continue knowing each other, or if, on the contrary, they prefer not to know anything about each other.

This Tuesday, the program has brought together Joaquim and Lydia. The 55-year-old bachelor has commented that he has gone to the program to find his “soulmate”, although when he has seen his date he has confessed that he is not his type: “It has not entered my eyes.”

The 54-year-old single did not like her suitor either: “I have a problem because I don’t like the ones from my farm, I like them younger”.

Joaquim Vidal, who calls himself “Kim”, He was born in Barcelona, ​​although he has lived in Buenos Aires for seven years “for love”. The bachelor has assured that he is actor and who coincided in an Argentine soap opera with Griselda Siciliani in ‘Educando a Nina’: “I was going down the street, people would stop me and take ‘selfies’ with me, they asked me for autographs…”.

Joaquim Vidal, actor in ‘First Dates’ | Mediaset

During the date, they have laughed a lot, but they have not felt that connection that they need to establish a loving relationship. Although she has not had any luck in love, ‘Kim’ has launched a hint to see if she has luck in the labor field: “I would love to return to work in Spain as an actor.”