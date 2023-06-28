the alleged role of Rachida Dati and Francis Szpiner in question

The case of espionage and barbouzerie with drawers around Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and its Qatari president, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, nicknamed “NAK”, could catch up with the mayors (Les Républicains) of the 7th and 16th arrondissements of Paris, Rachida Dati and Francis Szpiner.

As learned The world According to concordant sources, searches were carried out on Tuesday, June 27, by investigators from the Central Office for the Fight against Organized Crime (OCLCO) at the town hall of the 7th arrondissement of the capital, as well as at the office of lawyer Francis Szpiner and his partner, Renaud Semerdjian. They are part of a judicial inquiry opened in January by the Paris prosecutor’s office for alleged acts of “kidnapping, sequestration with torture and acts of barbarism, criminal association and extortion in organized gang”. A search was also carried out on Tuesday at the office of lawyer Olivier Pardo, as noted by Agence France-Presse (AFP), Liberation andt The Parisian. Contacted, the Paris prosecutor’s office did not confirm these searches, ” as is “.

This investigation was opened after the filing of a complaint with civil action by the Franco-Algerian lobbyist and businessman Tayeb Benabderrahmane, arrested and then detained between January 13 and July 1, 2020 in Qatar, before being assigned to residence there. until his return to France on November 1, 2020.

The latter accuses his lawyer, Olivier Pardo, of having made him sign remotely and under duress, on July 10, 2020, a transactional memorandum of understanding “grossly unbalanced”in which he undertook to return, ” in exchange for [sa] liberation », documents allegedly compromising and in connection with the awarding of the 2022 World Cup to the emirate. Documents that would have concerned Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, boss of PSG, of the BeIN Media Group and minister without portfolio in Qatar.

A penalty of 5 million euros was provided for in this transactional protocol if Mr. Benadberrahmane and his relatives broke the silence. The lobbyist has since challenged this transactional protocol in court, co-signed by one of the two lawyers for “NAK”, Renaud Semerdjian, the partner of Me Szpiner.

Data concerning Mr. Al-Khelaïfi

The lobbyist is not the only one to have initialed such a transactional protocol. The former Moroccan butler of “NAK”, Hicham Karmoussi, also signed the document, in the summer of 2020, after also having been in possession of data concerning Mr. Al-Khelaïfi. According to our information, Mr. Karmoussi was heard in the spring of 2023 as a witness in the context of the judicial investigation opened into the detention of Mr. Benadberrahmane in Qatar.

