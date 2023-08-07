Home » The elusive trajectory of Messi’s free kick leaves no way out for the goalkeeper – Corriere TV
The elusive trajectory of Messi’s free kick leaves no way out for the goalkeeper – Corriere TV

The elusive trajectory of Messi's free kick leaves no way out for the goalkeeper

The Argentine champion’s goal was decisive in taking his team to the penalty shoot-out

Lionel Messi continues to impress from the United States. In the Leagues Cup match against Dallas, the Argentine champion scored the equalizer penalty which allowed the match to continue until the penalty shootout. The video shows the impossible trajectory that takes the ball slipping into the seven, behind the goalkeeper. Inter Miami subsequently won the match on penalties, qualifying for the quarterfinals of the continental tournament.

