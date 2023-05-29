Home » The fan insults him and the Ajax champion punches him
A Twente fan insults him, Steven Berghuis reacts badly and throws a punch. The Ajax midfielder was the protagonist of a reprehensible gesture after the match lost 3-1 on the Twente pitch, resulting in failure of the “Lancers” to qualify for the next Champions League League. The videos released on Twitter show the behavior of Berghuis. Before getting on the bus, the Dutch footballer reacts to the words of an opposing fan and throws a punch.

Berghuis’ apology: “I repent”

I regret my action, I shouldn’t have done it. After each away game we receive an avalanche of insults while perhaps we sign autographs for the fans who ask for it. I’m used to it by now, but people think they can shout anything. My reaction is not goodI have to set an example as an Ajax player,” Berghuis said The Telegraph. Berghuis played for Twente both in the youth teams and in the first team between 2009 and 2012, but it is not clear what triggered his violent reaction. It is not excluded that Berghuis snapped after hearing racial slurs at his partner Bryan Brobbey.

