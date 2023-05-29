They investigate police plagiarism in southern Cauca

Authorities are investigating the disappearance of a police officer, who was apparently kidnapped by an illegal armed group in southern Cauca.

As reported by the regional Ombudsman, Daniel Molano, the patrolman was riding a motorcycle in the village of Curacas, municipality of Mercaderes, when he was intercepted by unknown persons who took him away in an unknown direction.

The ELN operates in this area, authorities said.

Molano said that “we as the Ombudsman are offering our assistance for any humanitarian mission that is required to achieve the release of the uniformed officer.

For his part, the mayor of Mercaderes, Fernando Díaz, indicated that the patrol car was heading from San Joaquín to the municipality of Balboa to cover a public event, when it was detained.

The local president expressed that “these acts are reprehensible, we need to surround ourselves with peace, it is what we ask for our Colombian people.”

The authorities held a Security Council in which the case was analyzed, while the Ombudsman’s Office and the Municipal Ombudsman had a team to promote the handover of the police officer as soon as possible.

Colonel José Ricardo Archila Zapata, commander of the Cauca Police, stated that the patrolman had the uniform in his briefcase and it is believed that these elements were found by the illegal armed group during a search.

Zapata added that “according to information provided by the community, apparently he was detained by members of an illegal armed group on that journey, once the news was known, police intelligence and investigation activities were deployed.”

