The former Spartan shocked! He only sings odes to Russia

The Russian invasion has been going on for 18 months. The vast majority of foreign hockey players therefore refuse to work in the KHL. However, just like in the Czech hockey environment, there are a few exceptions among Slovak players as well. One of them is the former defender of Sparta Čajkovský.

“I have many friends in Spartak, there is a great team, coaches and other employees of the club. It is a big club with a rich history. I’m glad I can be here,” Tchaikovsky boasted to the Russian media. Despite the fact that Slovaks working in the KHL are banned from representing, the defender is sure of his decision. “Offers from elsewhere were out of the question, I wanted to stay in Russia,” he said former defender of Novosibirsk.

The Olympic bronze medalist from Beijing sings an ode to Russia. “I like it here, I have many friends here and I am surrounded by only good people. I can’t say a bad word about anyone.”

The Slovak defender also talked about how his work in Russia is perceived in his native country. “Not everyone likes that I work in the KHL. I get hateful reactions, but there are also people who understand my decision.”

Because of his time in the Russian top competition, Tchaikovsky lost participation in the last world championship in Riga. “Just like the Czech players from the KHL, we too could not play in the championship. But that doesn’t change the fact that there are great people living in Russia. My family and I love it here,” added Tchaikovsky. According to him, he has not yet considered accepting Russian citizenship.