The two silver medalists from the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Games were nominated for the Euro Hockey Challenge duels against the Czech Republic by the new coach of the German hockey players, Harold Kreis. Defenders Jonas Müller and Marcel Noebels from Eisbären Berlin participated in the historic success. Conversely, goalkeeper Maximilian Franzreb and defender Moritz Wirth from Bremerhaven could claim their first duels in the German national team.

