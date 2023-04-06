Til Schweiger always claims to have dreamed of a ship. Together with the private shipping company Wurm & Noé, the actor turned this dream into reality in the form of a “barefoot boat”. The home port of this special excursion ship, which was launched a year ago, is Passau, but from the weekend it will be making a detour from the city of three rivers to the Upper Austrian capital. At the same time, the new excursion boat trip starts with special themed trips.

Authentic and natural

The Til Schweiger “Barefoot Boat” wants to offer one thing above all: authenticity and naturalness with retreats for relaxation, and that paired with enjoyment. Even the outside of the ship is characterized by a lot of nature in the form of wood, and in the interior too, value was placed on natural materials such as wood, linen, woven baskets and fabrics in soft colors. The menu also includes many dishes that the actor himself particularly appreciates.

Lange Tradition

Incidentally, the “Barefoot Boat” is not entirely new. As “MS Johanna” – named after the first wife of the company founder Erich Wurm – the ship had already been in use as a passenger ship for decades. It was originally built in 1899 as a barge in Budapest. The complete conversion in the Erlenbach shipyard on the Main resulted in the Til Schweiger ship, which is almost 66 meters long and almost nine meters wide.

Brunch on the Danube

“Brunch” trips will take place from Linz on Sundays from Easter to May 7th. Duration of the journey: 10.30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (fare 46 euros per person, including brunch, tickets are available online). Trips with the “Barefoot Boat” are also possible in the evening: On Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. it’s time to “cast off” for the three-and-a-half-hour trip (fare 56 euros per person including three-course menu, tickets are also available online) .

The “Barefoot Boat” can also be rented. The customer takes the wheel, so to speak, and plans the place of departure, time and duration of the trip together with the shipping company. (eku)

Information and bookings at www.donauschifffahrt.euTel.: 0732/ 78 36 07

ePaper Read e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper

Author Eike-Clemens Kullmann Editor foreign policy, Weltspiegel Eike-Clemens Kullmann