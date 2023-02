They managed one big match, the second is waiting for them in a few tens of hours. Manchester United footballers are on a winning streak after a more than unsuccessful start to the season, they can still celebrate four trophies. Now they are happy about the elimination of the famous Barcelona in the Europa League playoffs. “A really big victory,” celebrates coach Erik ten Hag after Thursday’s 2:1 home triumph (4:3 on aggregate).

