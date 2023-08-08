The Little Ball Love Public Welfare Project and Table Tennis Charity League: Promoting Table Tennis and Spreading Love

Weihai, Shandong – On August 8th, the Little Ball Love Public Welfare Project and the Little Ball Love “National Ball House Cup” Table Tennis Charity League Weihai Station kicked off at the Weihai Nanhai National Table Tennis Training Base. The competition, which includes mixed singles for men and women, is divided into three age groups: A, B, and C, with a total of 120 players participating.

Among the athletes, Gao Zihao stood out with his impressive skills and clean moves. With 6 years of experience in table tennis, Gao’s frequent chases and quick wins in the duels showcased his talent. Reflecting on his success, Gao attributed it to the guidance of the coaches at the National Table Tennis Base, who helped him analyze his tactics, point changes, and offensive strategies. He also mentioned that besides making friends, he learned new skills through the process of practicing.

The Small Ball Great Love Public Welfare Project, initiated by Olympic table tennis champion and Grand Slam winner Wang Nan, has played a vital role in promoting the popularization, promotion, and overall development of table tennis. Wang Nan expressed her belief that “Small ball love is a platform and a bond, providing opportunities and a stage for children who love table tennis to show themselves. Seeing the growth and happiness of children has also made me more aware of the significance of promoting table tennis. I hope that through sports, we can convey love and hope to everyone.”

Weihai Nanhai New District, where the competition is hosted, has been actively promoting the development of table tennis in recent years. Notably, it has become the home of the National Team Training Base of the China Table Tennis Association and the Youth Training Base of the China Table Tennis Association. The district has successfully organized high-end events such as the ITTF World Cup, the National Table Tennis Championships, and the Table Tennis Super League.

Through initiatives like the Little Ball Love Public Welfare Project and events like the “National Ball House Cup” Table Tennis Charity League, table tennis is experiencing a surge in popularity and development. These efforts not only provide a platform for young talents to shine but also bring a sense of unity and hope to the community as a whole.