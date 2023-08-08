Home » The Little Ball Love Public Welfare Project and Table Tennis Charity League: Promoting Table Tennis and Spreading Love
Sports

The Little Ball Love Public Welfare Project and Table Tennis Charity League: Promoting Table Tennis and Spreading Love

by admin

Weihai, Shandong – On August 8th, the Little Ball Love Public Welfare Project and the Little Ball Love “National Ball House Cup” Table Tennis Charity League Weihai Station kicked off at the Weihai Nanhai National Table Tennis Training Base. The competition, which includes mixed singles for men and women, is divided into three age groups: A, B, and C, with a total of 120 players participating.

Among the athletes, Gao Zihao stood out with his impressive skills and clean moves. With 6 years of experience in table tennis, Gao’s frequent chases and quick wins in the duels showcased his talent. Reflecting on his success, Gao attributed it to the guidance of the coaches at the National Table Tennis Base, who helped him analyze his tactics, point changes, and offensive strategies. He also mentioned that besides making friends, he learned new skills through the process of practicing.

The Small Ball Great Love Public Welfare Project, initiated by Olympic table tennis champion and Grand Slam winner Wang Nan, has played a vital role in promoting the popularization, promotion, and overall development of table tennis. Wang Nan expressed her belief that “Small ball love is a platform and a bond, providing opportunities and a stage for children who love table tennis to show themselves. Seeing the growth and happiness of children has also made me more aware of the significance of promoting table tennis. I hope that through sports, we can convey love and hope to everyone.”

Weihai Nanhai New District, where the competition is hosted, has been actively promoting the development of table tennis in recent years. Notably, it has become the home of the National Team Training Base of the China Table Tennis Association and the Youth Training Base of the China Table Tennis Association. The district has successfully organized high-end events such as the ITTF World Cup, the National Table Tennis Championships, and the Table Tennis Super League.

Through initiatives like the Little Ball Love Public Welfare Project and events like the “National Ball House Cup” Table Tennis Charity League, table tennis is experiencing a surge in popularity and development. These efforts not only provide a platform for young talents to shine but also bring a sense of unity and hope to the community as a whole.

You may also like

Nicola Scrigna second assistant in Orzinuovi

Tennis: Wozniacki is back impressively

Monza-Milan LIVE, the Silvio Berlusconi Trophy live

Catalina Usme: Leading Colombia’s Women’s Soccer Team to...

Mattia Furlani gold and record at the Under...

Gonçalo Ramos recruited by Paris Saint-Germain, who holds...

Formula2 and Formula3, the official calendar of the...

World Champion Tong Jian and Beijing Skating Association...

The Czech twenty-one should play a training session...

Barcelona buys 16-year-old and puts a 1 billion...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy