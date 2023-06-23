The museums of the City of Paris are preparing for the Olympic Games

“Horses exercising” (1821), lithograph by Théodore Géricault. ARTOKOLORO/PHOTONONSTOP

The 14 museums of the City of Paris have in 2022 regained the level of attendance they knew before the health crisis due to Covid-19. It even increased, reaching 4.5 million visitors. a summit “historical”according to Carine Rolland, deputy mayor of Paris, in charge of culture, and Anne-Sophie de Gasquet, general manager of the public establishment Paris Musées, during a presentation to the press on June 20.

In 2021, after two years marked by the pandemic and an impeded cultural life, the exhibitions and collections had attracted 2.2 million visitors. Several of the establishments – the Carnavalet and Bourdelle museums and the Palais Galliera – have benefited from major renovations, which have had a positive effect on attendance.

In view of the 2024 Olympic Games, which will attract a large number of foreign visitors to Paris, Paris Musées has planned for each of its establishments a tour or an exhibition on the theme “Art and sport”: the Palais Galliera will thus offer a presentation entitled “Fashion in motion”; the Museum of Romantic Life will devote an exhibition to horses painted by Géricault; horse riding will also be given pride of place at the Cernuschi museum, with a tour focusing on equestrian art in China.

Athletes involved in the Resistance

The Carnavalet Museum, devoted to the history of the capital, will also offer visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in the 1924 Olympic Games, while the Maison Victor-Hugo will focus on the practice of fencing in the family of the writer and poet. The Bourdelle Museum, for its part, has chosen to mix art and archery around encounters, drawings and gouaches on the theme of wrestling. Finally, the Paris Liberation Museum will highlight the great athletes who joined the Resistance during the Second World War.

In the meantime, an attractive poster is preparing for September. Art lovers can discover at the Museum of Modern Art a major retrospective of the work of Nicolas de Staël and his private collections, never before unveiled, as well as an exhibition devoted to contemporary American artist Dana Schutz.

The Carnavalet Museum will take an interest in The Regency in Paris (1715-1723) and the stories of the Fountain of the Innocents. The Petit Palais will present prints by great masters, such as Rembrandt, Goya, Van Dyck or Toulouse-Lautrec, before Paris in the days of the Belle Epoque and the Roaring Twenties is honored in November.

You have 14.41% of this article left to read. The following is for subscribers only.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

