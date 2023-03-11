After the unexpected home defeat against Lazio, Napoli’s race towards the third Scudetto starts again. At Maradona, the Neapolitans beat Atalanta 2-0 with a convincing performance which extinguishes a possible crisis in the bud.

The first goal chance of the match comes in the sixth minute and bears the signature of Politano. The blue number 21 with a nice low shot commits Musso who manages to deflect for a corner in a dive. However, the Goddess takes the measures to the leaders and runs no more dangers until the 28th. Great foray into the area from the left by Kvara, who has no space along the backline but tries the shot on goal anyway, with Musso closing in on the near post and chesting in for a corner. At the 41st is still Naples. Cross in the middle of Osimhen from the right, Musso puts in a patch but the ball arrives at Politano’s feet who for the second time comes close to scoring by committing the Nerazzurri goalkeeper.

In the second half, Spalletti’s men became dangerous after just 3 minutes with Osimhen from an overhead kick. The well-deserved lead comes in the 60th minute. Kvaratskhelia collects an assist from Osimhen, gets the Atalanta defense drunk and scores on goal. The doubling also arrives at the 77th. On the developments of a corner kick Rrahmani puts it in with an excellent header. Match and three points put in the icebox.

BOLOGNA LAZIO 0-0

Lazio’s assault on second place in the standings fails. At Dall’Ara it ends 0 to 0 between Bologna and Lazio. The first chance of the match is biancoceleste. In the 15th minute Luis Alberto invents for Pedro who finds space in the area and kicks with his right foot. He ball just wide. The response of the hosts comes in the 28th minute. Soft cross by Kyriakopoulos, Ferguson’s goring in front of goal and ball on the post. Five minutes later it’s still Bologna. Quick restart, Moro serves Barrow who tries the conclusion at the near post. Provedel puts a piece in it. In the 35th minute the guests equalized the scoring chances. Zaccagni deep for Luis Alberto, the Spaniard only against Skorupski kicks him. Nothing more happens until the end of the first half of the game.

Lazio got off to a good start in the second half. On Felipe Anderson’s 52nd foray into the area, the ball for Zaccagni who hits badly with his left foot. Ball to the side. Bologna shakes and takes the initiative in the game but fails to create scoring chances. Guests also fail to sting. The first goal opportunity comes in the 82nd with Barrow grazing the crossroads with a great right from outside. In the final minutes both teams try to win it but nothing happens and the match ends goalless.

EMPOLI UDINESE 0-1

Udinese wins the first advance on Saturday of the 26th matchday of Serie A. The Friulians conquer Empoli thanks to a goal by Becao, at the start of the second half and find a victory that had been missing for six days. Balanced first half with scoring chances for both teams. In the second half, the Friulians returned to the field better and took the lead in the 54th minute: from a corner kick by Lovric, Becao jumped higher than anyone else and stabbed Perisan, thanks also to Luperto’s deflection. The hosts try to find the equalizer but the guests’ defense holds up until the final whistle.