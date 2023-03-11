during this weekend alternate dry weather is expected with some rains in the region as reported by the CVC Hydroclimatology Network.

The entity explained that the entry of humidity from the southwest of the country conditions the state of regional weather, which makes the rain potential medium low.

Likewise, he explained that partly cloudy skies and a predominance of dry conditions are expected during the day, while at night there will be light to moderate rains isolated in the Valley.

Prevention

The Cali Risk Management Secretariat announced an emergency care plan to prevent eventualities in the city during the rains

The Undersecretary for Disaster Management, Rocío Díaz, indicated that there are 32 community monitoring support groups in order to identify warning signs.

In addition, he indicated that the early warning system works with them through the monitoring center and the radio system, to make two-way communication and obtain information in real time.

On the other hand, the Valley Risk Management Secretariat, handed over more than 300 nuns to the Fire Brigade Volunteers from 30 sixth category municipalities to serve

Next Monday, the mayor of Palmira, Óscar Escobar will deliver risk mitigation works in the Techo Azul sector in the corregimiento of Amaime in the context of manifest urgency.

works include decolmatation in the Amaime river and recovery of hydraulic capacity.

