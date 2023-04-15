Original title: The NBA issued a heavy fine: the Mavericks violated the rotation policy and expressed their willingness to show bad intentions and fined $750,000

On April 15, Beijing time, the NBA officially issued a heavy fine and imposed a huge fine of 750,000 US dollars on the Lone Ranger. The league investigation found that the Lone Ranger violated the league’s player rotation policy.

On April 8, in the critical battle between the Mavericks and the Bulls, they decided to truce Irving, Hardaway Jr., Wood, Josh Green, and Kleber before the game. After the game started, Doncic only played the first game. 35 seconds at the start of the first and second quarters.

In the end, the Lone Rangers lost the game as they wished. They missed the playoffs and were out early, and thus kept the top 10 protected first-round pick previously sent in the Porzingis trade.

The NBA officially stated that the Lone Ranger's move violated the league's player rotation policy, and through actions and public statements, it showed the team's desire to deliberately lose in order to improve its chances of keeping its first-round pick in 2023. However, the survey also showed that the Mavericks players who participated in the game were not deliberately losing. Joe Dumars, executive vice president of the NBA and director of basketball operations, said that the behavior of the Lone Ranger damaged the integrity of the NBA and failed the fans and the league. In fact, Kidd said in an interview before, "I personally believe that I can win the last two games and advance to the play-offs. We all wanted to play, unless we were notified, but now we are told to adjust the plan. We have to obey the organization's decision." It has to be said that Cuban really lost his wife and lost his army. After the trade to get Irving, they fell all the way from the fourth place in the West, and finally fell out of the playoffs. Now, he has been severely punished by the league. This season is really a failure.

