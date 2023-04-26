The Ryder Cup is out of money and running out of cash. Tajani, Abodi and Santanchè ‘enlisted’, the government turns to golf: another 1.5 million are on the way (for now)

He had to send Italian golf into the hole. For now, the Ryder Cup went down the drain with the government: events, promotions and bridge, even three ministers by now enlisted in the cause of the great event. And other public contributions: after i 60 million gifted five years ago since Government Renziwhich evidently weren’t enough to prepare for what boasts of being the third most watched sporting event in the world, at least one more is on its way million and a half to replenish the empty coffers oforganization.

THE CUSTOM PHOTO AT CONI AND THE CONFIDENTIAL MEETINGS – A few days ago, at the presentation of the Italian Open in the hall of honour Coni, there was the parterre of great occasions. All the leaders of golf and Italian sport, and then the government representatives: not only that Andrea Abodiof course, but also Daniela Santanché for tourism and Antonio Tajanideputy premier and holder of the Foreign. The classic ritual photo had a more prosaic meaning: the cup was offered to the government, but the windows for politicians they are not free. More or less the same protagonists were present a few weeks ago at a private meeting with the organizers. Officially to take stock of the manifestation. Basically, to beat cash again.

THE FAILURE TO BOOM AND THE PREPARATION IN WORRY – Italy, what a cause Covid he also had an extra year of time to getting ready (originally the tournament was scheduled for 2022), he is approaching the big appointment out of breath. L’Open d’Italiawhich will take place next week always at the “Mark Simon” of the family Biagiottiit will be the last test before the event (scheduled between the end of September and the beginning of October), but whoever was there last year was thrilled by the level of approximation, between bad roads and mangy fields. We will soon see the progress. More generally, the great event that was to change the history of golf in Italy has passed here softly. Members have not grown as expected: they were 91,000 in 2018 and at the latest update at the end of 2022, 94,000 remained (official data of FederGolf). The hoped-for boom did not happen. And above all, apparently, the organizers they ran out of money.

FROM THE 60 MILLION OF THE RENZI GOVERNMENT TO THE EMPTY BANK – They were not few. In 2016, the then Renzi government had slipped in the beauty of 60 million euros to finance the Italian application at the Ryder Cup, which was also followed by one 97 million guarantee. Those funds had to be used to support various expenses, such as the payment of the Hosting fee in favor of Ryder Cup Europe (company that holds the rights to the event) or the organization of golf projects in Italy, not to redo the private field swore the organizers, within the framework of a pharaonic project from around 160 million in total, 37% paid by the state. How they were used is not very clear, why business plan and reports have not been published. Indeed, up to now the accounts of the event have been mixed with the federal ones: a relief moved by them auditors from the Figaccording to which “it is complex to estimate the impact of the Ryder Cup and to follow theeconomic commitment for this extraordinary project”. What is certain is that the accounts do not add up completely, if it is true that Ryder needs help: to blame for the failure to increase the members (the budget expected to collect over a million for four years), exactly, but they also weigh pandemic and the caro energy. In total they would dance less than ten million, with an immediate criticality on the “cash flow”: there is really no cash in hand to support out-of-pocket expenses in the decisive year of the tournament. And given the impossibility of increasing i private revenues (the advertising rights belong to Ryder Cup Europe) all that remains is to contact the so-called “sponsor institutional”.

THE GOVERNMENT TRIAD AND TAJANI “MINISTER OF RYDER” – The organizers immediately tried to bring the new Meloni governmentwith a level of involvement unprecedented with past executives. The contact dates back to the end of 2022, with a first meeting. The reference could only be the competent minister, that of Sport, Andrea Abodibut Ryder managed to set up a real one triad. The second pillar of the project is Tourism Daniela Santanchéformer institutional partner of the “Road to Rome” events a Villa Borghese and Piazza Duomo: the minister, after all, has always winked at that world of sports tourism and luxury, which golf perfectly embodies. And then there is the deputy prime minister and head of foreign affairs, Antonio Tajaninow renamed by colleagues “Ryder Cup minister”, for how much dedication he put into the cause: he organizes presentations for embassies around the world, from Tokyo a New Yorkpassing through Israel. While in Italy his chief of staff in Chigi does not miss an appointment, Sandro Menichelliimpressive curriculum (former director of the fugitives division of Interpol and adviser to the Italian Representation to the EU), and a lesser-known passion for golf.

POLITICAL COVERAGE BECOMES CHEAP: 1.5 MILLION COMING (FOR NOW) – The all-court pressing paid off: the Ryder has earned a place on the government agenda, also as a driving force for the application Of Expo 2030 (on which, however, the competition of‘Saudi Arabia is very strong). She finally found it political coverage that he was looking for, and which he can also become if necessary coverage economic: as ilfattoquotidiano.it is able to anticipate, the Sports Department has allocated an extraordinary contribution of 1.5 million euros, inserted in extremis in a decree for sporting events that will soon see the light. And not even one is excluded top up in the future. Ryder, however, was already heavily funded 5 years ago. While to meet the needs of liquid assetsthe government investee “Sports and health” will advance the millions due in 2024. Then there are always the other Ministries: Santanché and Tajani have not been advanced requests specificationsat least for the moment, but in case it wouldn’t be missing availability. In the background, there is always the famous guarantee granted with the help of theformer minister Luca Lotti: of the original 97 million, one has been sheltered sixtywith the always valid promise of don’t touch the rest. We’ll see: the organizers are still convinced of making ends meet conti and claim the virtuous parts of the event, i savingsthe road works in the area of Roma. At the bottom the balance it closes in 2027 and only then can we really draw conclusions. Meanwhile a September finally we play: with half Meloni government in the field with Ryder.